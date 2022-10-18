Nic Claxton totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-8 FT), eleven rebounds, four blocks, and one steals in the Nets’ 109-105 win over the Raptors on Friday. Claxton thrived in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his second consecutive double-double performance of the year. It is only the second game of a long season; however, his performance seems more official than a fleeting fad. We have seen glimpses of his talent, and now with the team's confidence, Claxton has the opportunity to turn that talent into a staple of a developing Nets squad. He is undoubtedly a must-consider fantasy asset anytime the Nets are on the slate and could be a month or so away from flirting with must-start territory should he continue to build on his momentum.

1 DAY AGO