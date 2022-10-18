Read full article on original website
Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Zac Taylor had an inkling it might be a good day for the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on a deep ball for a touchdown early in the game. The play unfolded exactly as it was planned, with Boyd streaking down the middle and Burrow hitting him in […] The post Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
New York Giants rally again in the 4th quarter, beat Jaguars, and move record to 6-1
For the second week in a row, late-game heroics propelled the New York Giants to victory as they defeated the
fantasypros.com
Isiah Pacheco expected to be starter in Week 7
Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice with the Chiefs this week and is expected to be the starter at running back against the 49ers on Sunday. (NFL.com) Clyde Edwards-Helaire has roughly twice as many carries as Pacheco so far this season, but the rookie has been more effective as he's gotten more work. He's also stood out in pass protection, a significant factor given the Chiefs' pass-happy offense. Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will certainly still factor in, but Pacheco's role will grow this week, and hopefully into the future. Consider him a flex play for now, but with the potential for more.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins out for Week 7's matchup
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, RB J.K. Dobbins is being ruled out for Week 7 against the Browns. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Cleveland has been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2022, so this hurts Baltimore. RB Kenyan Drake was the next man up in Week 6, but RB Gus Edwards has a chance to play in Week 7 after returning from last year's ACL injury. Dobbins' knee tightness will need to be monitored closely since it kept him out of practice all week, as issues like these tend to flare up throughout long seasons.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool not expected to be traded
Claypool had been the interest of some trade talks with multiple teams keeping an eye on the WR, but now it looks like he will be staying in Pittsburgh. Claypool hasn't been very effective this season but did break out in week 6 with 96 yards and a TD. Perhaps he can get into a groove as the season goes on and Kenny Pickett gets more comfortable as the QB.
fantasypros.com
Jahan Dotson not expected to play in Week 7
Jahan Dotson, who re-tweaked his hamstring in practice this week, is a long-shot to play in Week 7, according to Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Dotson had missed the last two games but looked ready to return here before aggravating his hamstring injury. His absence should lead to more targets for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, but with the Packers' strong secondary, fantasy managers should temper expectations. As for Dotson, at this point, fantasy managers can likely move on.
Jerami Grant hits winner, Trail Blazers send Lakers to 0-3 start
Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers held on for a
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson ruled out for Week 7
Wilson's was stated to be a game-time decision, so this is not a surprise. Wilson was a limited participant in practice all week, which led to QB Brett Rypien seeing more first-team reps than usual. Rypien will draw the start against the Jets Sunday, which should lead to fantasy managers downgrading the Broncos' pass catching options.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey expected to play in Week 7
The 49ers reportedly have a "package of plays" in their gameplan for McCaffrey, so it sounds like he'll be at least a somewhat significant part of the offense immediately. But there simply hasn't been enough time for him to get anywhere close to fully up to speed on the playbook, so fantasy managers certainly shouldn't expect a massive workload. McCaffrey is the caliber of player who is essentially a must-start option so long as he's active, and with the report now that San Francisco has specifically gotten together a package of plays for him, fantasy managers would have to be absolutely loaded at the RB position to consider leaving him on their bench.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift officially inactive for Week 7
Fantasy managers will have to wait another week to get the young RB back on the field. Jamaal Williams will receive the vast majority of the backfield work, followed by Craig Reynolds.
fantasypros.com
Jahan Dotson questionable to play Sunday
According to John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation, rookie WR Jahan Dotson is questionable to play Week 7. (John Keim on Twitter) Dotson has missed the last two games with injury after being an early contributor to the offense. In four games, Dotson caught 12 passes and four touchdowns. If healthy, Dotson can be a low-end flex play, especially with a gunslinger like QB Taylor Heinicke under center who can capitalize on Dotson's deep-play abilities.
fantasypros.com
Ben Simmons collects ten rebounds in win over the Raptors
Ben Simmons totaled six points (3-5 FG), ten rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in the Nets’ 109-105 win over the Raptors on Friday. Simmons collected ten rebounds in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, falling two assists short of his first double-double of the season. Although he remained quiet in the scoring column, he began to show signs of life by putting together a stat-line that highlighted his versatility. At this point, the not-so-positive opinion of his game may be the best thing for his fantasy value, as he can become a game-changing asset as he continues to grow in his role and in his confidence, making him an intriguing under-the-radar stash.
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Spiller to be active versus Seahawks
Chargers' HC Brandon Staley announced that RB Isaiah Spiller would be active against Seattle on Sunday. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Spiller will be active for the first time and should get some work in what will be his first NFL regular season action. The 21-year-old rookie has a chance to spell Austin Ekeler as the number two back given how poorly Sony Michel has played in recent weeks. Spiller was a hyped-up dynasty and bestball candidate in fantasy leagues throughout the Summer. If he can make positive strides on Sunday, there's a chance he could claim the number two job quickly. There is merit to stashing Spiller on the end of 12-team fantasy benches for the time being.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore to be sidelined Sunday
Moore had requested a trade, but the expectation is the Jets won't trade him according to Robert Saleh. Moore returned to practice on Thursday. Saleh made the call to hold him out this weekend. It is reportedly not a punishment. He just doesn’t think it’s fair to ask him to play considering his mental state right now, personally and professionally.
fantasypros.com
Nic Claxton thrives in win over the Raptors
Nic Claxton totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-8 FT), eleven rebounds, four blocks, and one steals in the Nets’ 109-105 win over the Raptors on Friday. Claxton thrived in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his second consecutive double-double performance of the year. It is only the second game of a long season; however, his performance seems more official than a fleeting fad. We have seen glimpses of his talent, and now with the team's confidence, Claxton has the opportunity to turn that talent into a staple of a developing Nets squad. He is undoubtedly a must-consider fantasy asset anytime the Nets are on the slate and could be a month or so away from flirting with must-start territory should he continue to build on his momentum.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Hopkins goes off in first game of 2022 on Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins caught ten of 14 targets for 103 yards in the Cardinals' 42-34 victory over the Saints on Thursday. Hopkins garnered nearly 50% of the team's targets in his first game of 2022. Fantasy Impact:. Hopkins didn't show any rust, immediately looking the part of a WR1. The only...
fantasypros.com
Paolo Banchero drops 23 points in loss Saturday
Paolo Banchero had 23 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3P, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and a block during Saturday’s 126-120 loss to the Celtics. Banchero had his second inefficient shooting night in a row but still managed to finish with 23 points, meaning he now has 20-plus in all three games he's played in the NBA. Throughout those games, he’s averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two blocks in 33.7 minutes a game to begin his young career. With a sixth-round ADP, the 19-year-old looks to be an absolute steal.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid drops 40 points on Spurs Saturday
Joel Embiid scored a season-high 40 points (14-25 FG, 0-2 3PT, 12-15 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in a loss to the Spurs Saturday. Embiid looked elite on Saturday, scoring 40 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against the Spurs. He struggled in the team's first two games prior to Saturday, but he re-assured fantasy managers that he is still the guy in Philadelphia. Fantasy managers can expect more games like this from the veteran center moving forward.
fantasypros.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) doubtful to play Friday
Brooks is still dealing with soreness in his thigh that will likely knock him out for a second-straight game. It isn't clear exactly when he'll be back, but the team is hopeful that it'll be sooner rather than later. Fantasy managers can continue to look for Desmond Bane to pick up additional minutes while he's out.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey being traded to San Francisco 49ers
The Carolina Panthers are trading RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Multiple draft picks are reportedly headed to the Panthers. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule a week ago, and there were...
