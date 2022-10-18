Mac Jones was 1-2 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain, which caused him to miss the next three games. Backup QB Bailey Zappe has performed well in his stead, so there is no guarantee the Patriots will go back to Jones when he is healthy enough to play. Fantasy managers riding the New England QB carousel would like to know who to hang onto and who to drop, and in a difficult bye week, knowing sooner rather than later is preferred. So will Mac Jones be healthy enough to play in Week 7? Or are we still a week removed from discovering what the Patriots have in mind for the QB position? Here is what we know right now.

1 DAY AGO