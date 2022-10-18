Read full article on original website
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Beth Tweddle won Great Britain’s first world gymnastics championships gold medal when she claimed the uneven bars title in Aarhus, Denmark, on this day in 2006.Tweddle, then 21, had fallen from the bars in the all-round section of the championships in the previous day’s events, but produced her best form when it mattered in the individual competition.A score of 16.2 points saw her finish ahead of America’s reigning champion Anastasia Liukin with Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari taking bronze.“All my hard work has finally paid off,” said Tweddle, who 12 months previously had managed bronze behind Liukin.“A lot of people told me...
Gold Medalist Nathan Chen Reveals Whether He Plans On Competing In The Olympics Again (Exclusive)
Nathan Chen took home the gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but the American figure skater may not be done there. While speaking about his partnership with Invisalign, Nathan, 23, opened up about the possibility that he will return for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. “It’s such an...
‘It’s realistic’: Fred Kerley eyes Usain Bolt’s world record and urges friend CJ Ujah ‘to look forward’
Fred Kerley soaks up the Floridian sun while collecting handfuls of home-grown okra and green chillies. Kerley cherises his vegetables, which represent the American’s unique mentality both on and off the track. His passion for gardening has also fortified his willingness to trust long periods of cultivation will produce great rewards, often against the odds. A blazing 9.86-second 100m final in Eugene this summer confirmed Kerley’s status as the sport’s new sprint king. with Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs’ season scuppered by injuries.Kerley’s hours spent in the garden have proven fundamental to his pursuit of running 100m faster than any man...
US figure skaters still await medals from Beijing Games
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives. Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony...
Olympian Nathan Chen Says Teamwork Is a 'Core Focus' of His New Memoir
Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen is releasing a memoir next month that reflects on his figure skating career.
swimswam.com
Euro Champion Seemanova Lowers Own Czech 400 Free National Record
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We reported how Siobhan Haughey produced a new Hong Kong record of 3:56.52 en route to taking the women’s 400m free gold on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series. However, she wasn’t the only contestant among the field to knock down a national record.
BBC
Para-taekwondo World Grand Prix: Great Britain's Beth Munro wins gold
Venue: Manchester Regional Arena Dates: 20-23 October. Coverage: Watch live coverage from 20-23 October on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Great Britain's Beth Munro avenged her defeat in the Paralympic final with victory over Denmark's Lisa Gjessing to win gold at the Para-taekwondo World Grand Prix in Manchester.
French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd
PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored his team’s first points after just 54 seconds, then pumped his arms when he assisted on the last score of Friday night’s game with a pass that traveled nearly the length of the court. “Wembamania” is sweeping France and everyone is...
volleyballmag.com
International Volleyball Hall class of 2022: Brazilian Fernanda Venturini
The International Volleyball Hall of Fame inducts its 2022 class on Saturday. We are profiling all six inductees, including this feature on Fernanda Venturini. You can watch the ceremonies in Holyoke, Massachusetts, live at 7 p.m. Eastern. Get all the information at www.VolleyHall.org. When speaking about the history of Brazilian...
Malinin headlines Grand Prix opener at Skate America
The new face of American figure skating began to play around with the quadruple axel, that unicorn of a jump that had never been landed in competition, when he started to see some of the sport’s best give it a go about a year ago. Two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu? He kept coming up short on the 4 1/2-rotation jump. Nathan Chen, the American gold medalist at the Beijing Games in February? He couldn’t pull it off, either. “At first it was kind of a joke,” Ilia Malinin explained, “but after a little while, I realized it might be possible.” Possibility became reality at the U.S. Classic last month in Lake Placid, New York. Malinin used the lower-level event as a launching pad to land the most difficult jump in figure skating, and in doing so, stamped himself as not only the new face of American skating but the early favorite to win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
