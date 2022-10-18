The new face of American figure skating began to play around with the quadruple axel, that unicorn of a jump that had never been landed in competition, when he started to see some of the sport’s best give it a go about a year ago. Two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu? He kept coming up short on the 4 1/2-rotation jump. Nathan Chen, the American gold medalist at the Beijing Games in February? He couldn’t pull it off, either. “At first it was kind of a joke,” Ilia Malinin explained, “but after a little while, I realized it might be possible.” Possibility became reality at the U.S. Classic last month in Lake Placid, New York. Malinin used the lower-level event as a launching pad to land the most difficult jump in figure skating, and in doing so, stamped himself as not only the new face of American skating but the early favorite to win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

1 DAY AGO