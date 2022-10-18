Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 13 Buckeyes Celebrate Seniors vs. MSU Tuesday
No. 13 Ohio State vs. Michigan State — Senior Night. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State seniors will be recognized during pregame ceremonies prior to the No. 13 Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2) facing Michigan State (6-6-2, 3-2-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Stout Buckeye Defense Headlines 54-10 Victory over Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) led 26-10 at the half behind four field goals and then got the offense clicking over the final 30 minutes to defeat visiting Iowa (3-4, 1-3) 54-10 at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud completed 20-of-30 passes for 286 yards and four...
Balanced Buckeyes Attack Push OSU Past Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18) against Iowa (7-14, 1-9 B1G) on Friday evening inside the Covelli Center during the alumnae match. Iowa led early in the first set, but Ohio State used a pair...
Postgame Quotes vs. Iowa
“It’s an interesting game when you start off with the ball in plus territory. When you look up at the end of the game, you’d think the score would be different, but it was a very, very good job up front to take away so many things in the middle and force you to really throw the ball. We didn’t do as good of a job of executing running the ball early on, but we knew that it was going to take time to crack it with just the way that they are. I thought we played really good football there in the second half and got a good balance going.”
Brengman’s Go-Ahead Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thanks to a two-goal third period, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned a 3-2 win over the No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink. With the win, the Buckeyes (8-0-0, 8-0-0 WCHA) earned a sweep of the Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA) in the 2022 national championship game rematch.
No. 13 Ohio State, Penn State Play to 1-All Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2) came back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-all draw with Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3) Friday in State College. Ohio State has tied a school record with five ties this season. The 1973, 2013 and 2014 teams all finished the season with five draws.
Buglioni’s Overtime Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly anticipated 2022 national championship game rematch between the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team and No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth was nothing short of exciting. With just 59 seconds left on the clock in overtime at the OSU Ice Rink, junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored her second goal of the game to give the Buckeyes (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA).
Buckeyes Close Regular Season Sunday vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State closes out the regular season at home this Sunday vs. No. 13 Northwestern. The Buckeyes can still secure a Top 4 seed and a home match in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament which starts next weekend. The match is set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday and will be streamed on BTN+.
ITA Midwest Regional Recap
Doubles action got underway on Friday. JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig teamed up this week and won a pair of matches on the opening day. They opened with a battled against Brogan Pierce and Ferdinand Schlueter of Western Michigan, eventually beating the Bronco duo 8-7, winning 7-2 in the tiebreaker. In the round of 16, Tracy and Lutschaunig had an easier time defeating Illinois’ tandem of Nic Meister and Tyler Bowers 8-3. They are off to the quarterfinals on Saturday evening.
Buckeyes Push the Full 90 But Fall to MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State pushed hard for the full 90 minutes on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against No. 6 Michigan State. But a late first half goal from the Spartans would prove to be the only difference in a 1-0 MSU win. The...
Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season At Jim West Challenge
Tee Times: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – 8:00 a.m. CT shotgun start both days. Teams: Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, UTSA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes play their final event of the fall...
No. 16 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Bentley with 3-1 Win
After a scoreless first stanza Ohio State notched the only goal of the second period, with Stephen Halliday converting on the power play. Bentley tied the game early in the third but Patrick Guzzo put the Buckeyes back ahead less than four minutes later and Kamil Sadlocha added an insurance goal. Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Buckeyes and the penalty kill was 4-for-4, including stopping a major chance for the Falcons in the third period.
No. 16 Buckeyes Top Bentley, 9-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With points from 15 players, including multiple points from seven, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated Bentley, 9-2, in a nonconference game Thursday evening in Value City Arena. Kamil Sadlocha and Jake Wise both scored twice for Ohio State to lead the way. The Buckeyes were ahead 2-0 after the first period and pushed the lead to 5-0 midway through the second. Bentley got on the board in the second but the Buckeyes responded for a 6-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Ohio State outscored the Falcons 3-1 in the third for the 9-2 final.
