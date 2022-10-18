ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (10/21/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening this weekend in Cheyenne!. Join Maestro Intrilligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for a discussion on Friday, Oct. 21, for Classic Conversations at the Laramie County Library. Patrons may attend the event from noon to 1 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room or view the livestream, which will be available on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Daywitt; Peeples; Jones; Stanton

Jason Lee Daywitt: July 17, 1977 – October 4, 2022. Jason Lee Daywitt, 45, of Wellington, CO passed on October 4, 2022. He was born on 7-17-77 at Loveland, CO. to Dean and Jackie Daywitt. He enjoyed cooking and devoted much of his time cooking and managing kitchens. But...
WELLINGTON, CO
svinews.com

Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne VA held job fair to fill various positions this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s team held a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. “We had a lot of great candidates come interview today,” said Lori Russell, human resources chief, in a release from the VA. More...
CHEYENNE, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish to host women-only hunting class in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Ladies are invited to take part in a women-only hunter education class hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie, Wyoming. The class will take place from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., and at the Albany County Fairgrounds Indoor Rifle Range, 3510 S. 3rd St., in Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
Optopolis

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

A historical KKK photo at Central High removed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE-Cheyenne is once again in the spotlight dealing with a national hot-button issue about another incident in a local school. On Friday, Central High school literature students walked into their class to find an old black-and-white picture of KKK horsemen posed for a photo behind the teacher’s desk.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: Aurora Overland's Graham Ike makes Wyoming the top college basketball team on Front Range

For Colorado hoops junkies, Laramie is Laradise. Wyoming basketball placed two Coloradans on the Mountain West preseason all-conference team Wednesday: senior Hunter Maldonado (a Vista Ridge High grad) and junior Graham Ike (Aurora Overland). Why were the Pokes picked to finish among the top two teams in the league for the first time in two decades?
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have windy and cloudy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a cloudy and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 21, will have increasing clouds alongside a high of 71. Winds will be in the west at 15–20 mph, increasing to 25–30 mph in the afternoon with possible gusts of up to 45 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 43 and west-southwest winds at 15–25 mph. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
newslj.com

Residents claim election fraud

CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
CHEYENNE, WY

