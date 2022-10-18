Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest
MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.
Laguna Beach’s Bella Rasmussen becomes first girl in California history to score two touchdowns
WASHINGTON (TND) — A California teenager made state history Friday by becoming the first female to score two touchdowns in a game, according to KTLA. Bella Rasmussen, 18, is a standout football star at Laguna Beach High School, where she plays against boys. Rasmussen, a senior, scored two touchdowns...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who drew widespread attention after standing in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary. Hervis Rogers was on parole at the time and said he did not know he was ineligible to vote under Texas law. A judge dismissed the case Monday following a wider recent ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases. Rogers said he is thankful that “justice has been done” and said he looked forward to getting on with his life.
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
MERCED, California (KFSN) — Funeral services will be held Saturday for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed. Now, loved ones have a touching tribute created by an artist with her own story of struggle. Elizabeth O’Reilly of Louisiana created an image of Amandeep Singh, his eight-month-old...
