Florida State

Record fish caught in California

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.
FLORIDA STATE
Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who drew widespread attention after standing in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary. Hervis Rogers was on parole at the time and said he did not know he was ineligible to vote under Texas law. A judge dismissed the case Monday following a wider recent ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases. Rogers said he is thankful that “justice has been done” and said he looked forward to getting on with his life.
TEXAS STATE

