BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO