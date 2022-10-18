Read full article on original website
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
Browns Morning Roundup: Deshaun Watson news, film rooms, and more
Happy Wednesday Cleveland Browns fans! What better way to start your day than with a mid-week edition of Browns Morning Roundup? Unfortunately, yesterday was a bit of a slower day in terms of news and content, but there is still a handful of items to recap. This could be a...
FanSided
Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?
The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
Devon Still and daughter Leah to be Bengals' next Rulers of the Jungle 🏈🐯
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Devon Still and his daughter Leah will be the Rulers of the Jungle this Sunday. The father and daughter will be honored in the pregame ritual at Paycor Stadium before the Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons, Bengals sportscaster Dan Hoard tweeted. Devon was playing...
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore. “I’m feeling good...
Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
No. 10 St. Ignatius holds on for 10-7 win in Chuck Kyle’s final regular-season game
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Coach Chuck “Chico” Kyle. The Legend of Northeast Ohio high school football coached his final regular-season game on Friday night. It was not just Kyle’s final game at the helm of St. Ignatius football, it was also the first time in program history that a game was played on Wasmer Field on the campus of St. Ignatius High School.
No. 2 St. Edward doesn’t hold back in 41-20 win vs. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Neither St. Edward nor Archbishop Hoban held back. Both teams had the top seeds in their respective regions for next week’s OHSAA football playoffs well in hand. Yet, pride pushed the top two teams in the cleveland.com rankings. So did St. Edward’s offensive line, which...
Count on Joe Burrow to keep finding his groove: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has recently said that his offense “knows who they are.”. Burrow humbly but bluntly gave a high vote of confidence for himself and his fellow offensive troops for good reason. Not only did the offense show more shades of the explosive offense it boasted in 2021, but it also put together the most rhythm and continuity it’s seen throughout the stretch of a game all season.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 7 vs. Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals had some major injury concerns heading into Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. Tops among them were names like Ja’Marr Chase and Logan Wilson for a team already missing a top-five piece such as DJ Reader. Chase had popped up on the injury report earlier in...
No. 3 Glenville records seventh shutout with 54-0 romp of John Hay, clinches Senate title once again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Glenville’s reign of dominance in the Senate League has reached 25 years. The Tarblooders captured yet another league title with a 54-0 rout of John Hay in the Senate League championship game on Friday afternoon at Robert Bump Taylor Field. Glenville’s last loss on the...
Browns hope to have their edge-rush tandem together again in Baltimore: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Baltimore on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s the first of two important AFC North games before they hit their bye week. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed the news of the...
Browns LB Deion Jones ready to be activated, ‘get a little spin’ against Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones could hardly wait for the end of the question. Jones hasn’t played yet this regular season, on IR when he was still with the Atlanta Falcons due to a shoulder injury. Since the Oct. 9 trade that brought Jones to Cleveland, the Browns have designated him for return, but he’s still waiting to be activated.
DraftKings promo code: $1K deposit bonus, 40-1 odds all weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All weekend long, our DraftKings promo code offer gives new users who click here a little extra funding and a shot at a...
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson now ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced that Logan Wilson is “day to day” on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t rule him out for this week, I wouldn’t rule him in,” Taylor said. “Things have obviously been optimistic just given the information ... That’s really good news considering you didn’t know which way it would go on Sunday.”
Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller ruled out for Ravens game; TE Mark Andrews questionable but says he’ll play
BEREA, Ohio — Browns Pro Bowlers Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller were ruled out for Sunday’s game in Baltimore, and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and says he’ll play. In addition, defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is listed as questionable, but Myles Garrett...
