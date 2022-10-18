ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?

The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 11 Browns idle; Garrett on track to face Ravens

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward were among 10 Browns who sat out Wednesday’s practice, but Garrett is on track to play Sunday in Baltimore. Garrett, who reinjured his left shoulder during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and sat out the last five minutes, underwent further exams Monday, but is expected to play. It remains to be seen if Clowney (ankle, elbow and knee) and Ward (concussion), who both sat out the Patriots game, will play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Count on Joe Burrow to keep finding his groove: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has recently said that his offense “knows who they are.”. Burrow humbly but bluntly gave a high vote of confidence for himself and his fellow offensive troops for good reason. Not only did the offense show more shades of the explosive offense it boasted in 2021, but it also put together the most rhythm and continuity it’s seen throughout the stretch of a game all season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

