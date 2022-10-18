Read full article on original website
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken into custody outside...
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
No, Lauren Boebert didn’t shoot her neighbor’s dogs. Here’s what really happened.
GARFIELD COUNTY — Western Slope U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pushed back against allegations this week that she shot and killed her neighbor’s dog, a husky named Omega, and documents from law enforcement corroborate the congresswoman’s denial. Public records obtained from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Summit soccer grows closer to the playoffs with 2-1 win over Eagle Valley
The Summit High School boys soccer team has reached the point in the season where every win counts. Not only do wins matter if the team wants to make the 4A state playoffs, but every win is needed if the team wants to win the 4A Western Slope League. Coming...
