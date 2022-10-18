ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?

The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy