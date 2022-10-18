Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
The Meat Up, a Brand-New Eatery in the Heart of Denton, Recently Made its Debut
A brand-new eatery, The Meat Up by Steve Riney, opens in downtown Denton; offering local beer, burgers, and tacos. The Meat up, a brand-new eatery in the heart of Denton, recently made its debut; customers admire the chill vibe and delicious food. Steve Riney, the owner of The Meat Up,...
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
Rebel Athletic Decks Out New Location With Fan Art
Rebel Athletic, a cheer apparel company, is throwing some added sparkle on its new store in Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Texas. “As a brand for those who sparkle, unicorns are a huge part of our company identity,” said Abby Hoeffner, chief marketing officer for Rebel Athletic, in an official statement. The brand was founded in 2013 and creates apparel trends for the cheer and dance industries.
El Paisa Planning a Move, Opening Another Location
Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more are coming to another location soon.
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Autonomous Truck Company Kodiak Moves Supplies To IKEA Frisco
A week after Uber shut down its self-driving truck program following a fatal crash in 2018, a former company member raised $40 million to get the robotics startup Kodiak off the ground. Today Kodiak announced a partnership with IKEA to deliver supplies to the retailer’s store in Frisco using autonomous trucks.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
The best mac and cheese in the world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be alive as the fall season has settled in with the temperature dropping just a bit to make Texas a little more comfortable and with that comes diners hitting the restaurants hard for some mac and cheese to go with their Texas meats.
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
