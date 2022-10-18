ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hale County Halts Sipsey Playoff Hopes

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Hale County rolled into Buhl on Friday for a region matchup with the Sipsey Valley Bears that carried massive playoff implications. The Wildcats fought back in the second half with brutal physicality and edged out the Bears 32-24, all but eliminating them from playoff contention.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
West Blocton Pitches Shutout Against Dallas County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers hosted the Dallas County Hornets in a 4A Region 3 matchup Friday evening. The Tigers were able to jump on a few key mistakes from the Hornets and played their way to a 32-0 victory.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PHOTOS: Travis Tritt and Chris Janson LIVE in Tuscaloosa

Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss" tour to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. Travis Tritt and Chris Janson at the Tuscaloosa Amp. Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry Member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss"...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning

Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start

Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
