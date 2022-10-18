Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Makes Rare Appearance On The Red Carpet Alongside Famous Husband

Recently, Pierce Brosnan hit the red carpet premiere of this and Dwayne Johnson’s superhero movie, Black Adam, which was held in New York. He had with him his gorgeous wife, Keely Shaye Smith, and the love birds were all smiles on the red carpet and at dinner in the New York City Polo Bar the night before.

However, the celebrity couple is rarely seen together in public. This might be a direct impact of the body shaming comments Keely has received from the public over the years. Not surprisingly, the James Bond star, who plays the mystical Dr. Fate in Black Adam, has never hesitated to defend his wife.

Keely’s body shaming experience

Instagram

Keely Shaye started adding weight after childbearing. This is common among women due to hormonal changes after childbirth, while some can be attributed to an unhealthy lifestyle. Being a popular figure and a celebrity’s wife has made life difficult for her as she is always in public view for criticism.

The TV host received a lot of negative comments from people, with even close friends of the family suggesting that she opt for weight reduction surgery. The mother of two has since kept a low profile until her recent public appearance with Pierce. However, it is unsure if her reason for living life away from the media is associated with her struggles with her body size or if there are other things in play.

Off-Screen Challenges

Instagram

While the Irish actor has a good run on television in Remington Steele, he was involved in some drama with a stalker, recently getting a restraining order against a woman he claimed had been stalking him and his family.

Although the alleged perpetrator, a 55-year-old named Michelle Welch Mulready, was said not to have assaulted any of the Brosnans, he stated that she had been “parked in front of my house, stalking me, my family and guests.”

According to the restraining order, Mulready was not looking for Brosnan, but veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, whose photo she has a tattoo of. It just happened that she found Brosnan and his family instead. “When she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house,” Brosnan stated in his filing. “She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.”

The Los Angeles court will be scheduling a hearing over the issue. Also, the reason for Keely’s rare public appearances might be associated with the stalker situation their home is faced with.