Georgia State

11Alive

Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
11Alive

Georgia sets early voting record for midterm elections

ATLANTA — Georgia is already shattering the state record when it comes to early voting this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office said more than 125,000 people have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm race. That's a more than 70% increase from the previous midterm record...
11Alive

Kemp-Abrams debate | How to watch

ATLANTA — The three candidates in Georgia's gubernatorial election are set to debate Monday night ahead of the November election. This is the first time all three candidates have faced off on stage this election cycle. Democrat Stacey Abrams previously ran against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp back in 2018.
11Alive

Kemp says no new abortion, birth control restrictions

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won't pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, using a Monday evening debate against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to clarify his position on an issue he's sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.
11Alive

Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
11Alive

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
11Alive

Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills

ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
11Alive

NOAA predicts drier, warmer than normal winter for Georgia

ATLANTA — We've had back-to-back years of La Niña weather patterns in the winter, which is expected to drive drier and warmer conditions in north Georgia this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday morning. This forecast...
11Alive

Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store. Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state. Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant...
11Alive

Family believes 7-year-old, grandmother killed in South Fulton house fire

ATLANTA — A seven-year-old girl and her grandmother are believed to be victims in a massive house fire that happened in South Fulton on Wednesday. The girl's father told 11Alive that he believes his daughter, Hailey Harris, and her grandmother were the remaining victims from the fire. Crews with...
