DeWitt police chase ends in overturned vehicle
A police car pursuit in DeWitt early Friday morning ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle.
Defunct Michigan radar added to national historic register
SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A landmark of Saugatuck is about to earn a classification from the National Register of Historic Places. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (more commonly known as NORAD) radar at Mt. Baldhead was in operation from 1958 to 1968, according to Chuck Gustafson, a local historian.
Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence
Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence.
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Parts shortage cancels Saturday overtime shift at Lansing-Delta GM Plant
This Saturday’s production overtime shift at GM’s Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant has been canceled
Nellie Olson the cat seeks a forever home
Nellie Olson, a 10-year-old cat, needs a permanent home.
Delta Dental, Ingham Co. Sheriff host drug take-back event
The drug drop-off is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Delta Dental in Okemos.
MSU hockey scores eight goals in win over Long Island; Jagger Joshua scored first hat trick as Spartan
MSU hockey scores eight goals in win over Long Island; Jagger Joshua scored first hat trick as Spartan.
Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community
This week, he donated thousands of dollars to the Lansing Boys & Girls Club.
Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts 32nd annual Empty Bowls
The Greater Lansing Food Bank is gearing up to host its 32nd annual Empty bowls event.
VIDEO: MSU scores eight goals to sweep Long Island, Jagger Joshua records hat trick
EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – With one game remaining until Big Ten play begins, Michigan State’s hockey team showed out in a big way on Saturday. The Spartans scored eight goals, their most in a game since 2013, to win 8-4 and sweep Long Island. “We’re so focused on the process of creating scoring chances […]
Tom Izzo’s unranked Michigan State team faces tough tests
Tom Izzo insists he has no plans to call it a career anytime soon.
