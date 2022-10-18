Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
Celsius Network Will Hold Its Final Asset Auction On This Date
Celsius Network is set to hold its final asset auction on October 17, 2022. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly mulling over buying Celsius Network assets next week. A recent court filing filed by Celsius reveals that the embattled crypto lender platform will conduct its final bidding session on October 17, 2022.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens
Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
Defunct Crypto Exchange Mt. Gox Announces New Deadline For Creditors To Receive Crypto Payments
Mt. Gox’s Nobuashi Kobayashi has issued a new memo for creditors to avail their crypto payments. The creditors have been instructed to register themselves with the Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Claim Filing System and have been advised to set up a functional crypto account with exchanges to avail their payments on time.
Largest Ethereum Staking Service, Lido, Launches on L2 Arbitrum and Optimism
Lido Finance announced that it is available on Layer-2, and users can bridge their staked Ethereum. Currently, Arbitrum One and Optimism are supported. Lido will also allocate 150,000 LDO tokens in rewards per month across each network. The team wants to encourage the building of liquidity. Lido dominates staking on...
MakerDao (DAI) Community Chooses Sygnum For $500 Million Diversification Plan
MakerDAO will tap digital bank Sygnum for its diversification effort. This comes after the community voted to deploy excess funds and non-yield-bearing assets from Maker’s treasury into external investment vehicles. Majority of the Maker community opted for a $500 million allocation with an 80-20 split between U.S. short-term Treasury...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
Crypto Exchange FTX partners With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Debit Cards in 40 Countries: CNBC
Payments giant Visa is teaming up with Global Crypto Exchange FTX to offer credit cards in 40 countries. These debit cars are already available in the US and link users directly with their FTX cryptocurrency account. With this move, users will be able to spend their crypto directly from their...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
Huobi Token (HT) Skyrockets 84% After News of Sun’s Role as Advisor
The Huobi Token (HT) has experienced a jump of 84% following the news that Tron founder Justin Sun is acting as an advisor. The token is currently priced at $6.99, a 4-month high for the token. Sun has said that the HT must function more like the Binance Coin (BNB),...
Uniswap’s $165 Million Funding Proves How User Interest In DeFi Is Constantly Evolving. Here’s How.
Uniswap Labs’ $165 million series B funding round has been dubbed as one of the biggest deals in DeFi history. The deal demonstrates how investor and user interest in the DeFi domain is still evolving at a rapid pace. Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced its $165 million series B...
Grayscale Sues SEC Over $12 Billion Bitcoin Trust-ETF Decision
The opening brief by Grayscale in a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the regulator’s decision “capricious” and “discriminatory”. Gary Gensler’s federal agency rejected the digital asset manager’s application to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin spot trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
