These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Freeport mom Turns to Ted after air conditioning stopped cooling
A Freeport mom Turned to Ted after her AC stopped cooling during what went on record as the hottest July in Southeast Texas.
Families of 2 Astroworld victims settle cases over deadly festival
While the terms of the settlements are confidential, the families hope this change how future concerts are planned.
Congressional races in Harris Co. may not have much Election Day drama, but they could impact D.C.
The balance of power in D.C. may come down to what happens in Texas. Republicans are a handful of seats short of taking back the U.S. House.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
Harris County at odds with state involving extra inspectors during Election Day ballot counting
After two years of looking into the county's previous election process, the Secretary of State's Office said that record-keeping issues are why extra inspectors are needed.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
The Woodlands Pride 2022 returns Saturday to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community
Drag queen Reign LaRue will perform as LGBTQ+ Pride returns to The Woodlands Saturday at Town Green Park. The family-friendly festival is free to the public.
Lost dog named Mila reunited with owner after car thief swiped vehicle in East Downtown
Good news! The missing little Maltese Shih Tzu mix was returned to her mom's arms after a scary few days.
4 Houston areas where thieves are stealing parts off cars and trucks the most
Data found that overall, theft of car parts has nearly tripled since 2019. In addition to catalytic converters, we're seeing thieves taking tailgates, wheels, and tires at an alarming.
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Traffic may become worse for League City residents soon, but will it payoff?
HPD investigators and ABC13 crime tracker data breaks down auto theft trends
Thieves are stealing cars more often, and they're targeting some specific parts of town to commit their crimes.
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
Foul play expected in search for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee whose father is charged with murder
The situation appears grim in Pasadena, where searchers are trying to find a little girl whose mother is dead and father is charged with murder.
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
Houston crime: Police looking for Eddie Lanier III's killer after deadly shooting on Dunlap Street
Officials need your help identifying who killed Eddie Lanier III in southwest Houston on Oct. 9.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End
Houston Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.
Mother of deputy killer Robert Solis' 3 children tells jurors he's a 'typical psychopath'
The man convicted of murdering beloved Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is now on suicide watch, the judge in the trial said, as the sentencing phase continues.
Deputies actively searching for man who allegedly shot woman in northwest Harris County
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. The relationship between her and the man is unknown.
