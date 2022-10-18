Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
Georgia man allegedly broke infant girl’s neck, tried to smother twin sister
Investigators have arrested a northwest Georgia man after he reportedly broke an infant's neck and tried to smother another with a pillow.
Comments / 0