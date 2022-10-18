ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors

Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
Clint Harp's Tips On Incorporating Wood Features Into Your Home - Exclusive

Clint Harp has always had a love of working with wood. His maternal grandfather was a carpenter who built homes, and Harp would join him on job sites, watching home construction from the ground up. His love of wood led him to become a carpenter himself and open a shop with his wife, Kelly. Harp was first introduced to fans on "Fixer Upper" as the go-to carpenter for Joanna Gaines. It was here that viewers fell in love with his handcrafted work and rustic designs.
