ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Pilot who passed out mid-flight hopes to fly again

By Devan Markham, Xavier Walton
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOrH3_0idbrVzn00

( NewsNation ) — Back in May, pilot Kenneth Allen, 64, had a medical emergency in the middle of his flight in which he passed out. His two passengers \managed to land the plane with assistance from an air traffic controller , despite having no prior flight experience.

As Allen eagerly waits to be medically cleared to fly again, he sat down for his first one-on-one interview since the incident.

Pilot fatigue on the rise as shortage grows

“It’s unbelievable, Allen said. “I can’t believe I’m still alive.”

Just five minutes before he passed out on May 10, he recorded a video flying over the Atlantic at 12,000 feet.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” his friend said over the radio to air traffic control. With zero flight experience, the friend landed the plane.

Allen escaped death and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital once the plane landed. He was then transferred to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center where surgeons worked to repair an extensive tear in his aorta.

“It really is nothing short of a miracle that he was even able to get to us,” Dr. Nishant Patel said. “The tear involved the first part of the aorta, which is what necessitated the heart surgery. But then tear then also extended all the way down his aorta into his abdomen.”

Mental health crisis: What made pilot jump off plane?

“I was laying on the floor here,” Allen said as he pointed to the floor of the aircraft cabin he nearly died in.

“I think about it, literally 20 times a day if not more,” he said. “There’s so many ‘ifs this happened, I wouldn’t be here. If that happened I wouldn’t be here,'”

Even after all that he’s been through, Allen is ready for takeoff, again. Allen said he has submitted everything he’s needed to to the FAA and is ready to roll.

FAA rules state if a pilot has a medical emergency, that pilot can’t fly again without being medically cleared by the administration. For clearance, Allen was given 60 days to provide all the paperwork from doctors regarding that death-defying incident and a detailed progress report from a vascular surgeon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

10/21 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

4A Sectional 19East Noble 46 Angola 22South Side 20 Leo 26New Haven 14 DeKalb 17Columbia City 41 Wayne 36 4A Sectional 20Mississinewa 41 Marion 17Huntington North 47 Muncie Central 21Kokomo 70 Frankfort 6Western 44 Jay County 0 4A Sectional 18Wawasee 14 Logansport 35Northridge 33 S.B. Riley 12NorthWood 48 S.B. Washington 14S.B. St. Joseph 47 Plymouth […]
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
WANE 15

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE 15

Carroll’s Fordyce, Gibbs sign to play college hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented basketball players at Carroll High School put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon as seniors Taylor Fordyce (St. Francis) and Kayla Gibbs (Spring Arbor) both signed to play on the next level. The 5-foot-10 Fordyce averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds. 2.5 assists, and 2.3 steals last […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy