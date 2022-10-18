ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Third victim, believed to be involved in fatal North Side shooting, identified

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

The identity of the third person killed in last weekend's shooting on the North Side has been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office says it was 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh.

Police believe the incident started with a fight in the parking lot of the Sunoco station in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue.

Investigators say at least two people were firing shots and Hornezes was somehow involved.

The other two people killed were 33-year-old Jacqueline Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt. Both are believed to be innocent bystanders.

The mother of one of the women killed in the shooting is grieving the sudden loss. The mother of Mehalic told KDKA-TV it “terrifies” that she will no longer be in her life or her kid’s lives.

Mehalic, a mother of four, was engaged and working at a manufacturing company. Her funeral is scheduled tomorrow in Indiana County.

Western Pa. Rebel
3d ago

Pittsburgh PA is becoming more like Philadelphia by the day... damn Sanctuary Cities..bring in crime and death to a once Great Hometown City. The City of Champions is now The City of Dementedcrats of losers politics...

catman1
3d ago

did anyone notice how the crime rate spiked since that gainey guy became mayor, I made a comment when he was elected on news break that read there goes the neighborhoods, looks like I was right

Fran Orris
3d ago

laws aren't strict enough. if these ppl did this in other countries they would face stricter consequences.

