Third victim, believed to be involved in fatal North Side shooting, identified

The identity of the third person killed in last weekend's shooting on the North Side has been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office says it was 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh.

Police believe the incident started with a fight in the parking lot of the Sunoco station in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue.

Investigators say at least two people were firing shots and Hornezes was somehow involved.

The other two people killed were 33-year-old Jacqueline Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt. Both are believed to be innocent bystanders.

The mother of one of the women killed in the shooting is grieving the sudden loss. The mother of Mehalic told KDKA-TV it “terrifies” that she will no longer be in her life or her kid’s lives.

Mehalic, a mother of four, was engaged and working at a manufacturing company. Her funeral is scheduled tomorrow in Indiana County.