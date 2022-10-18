Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Read full article on original website
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
brproud.com
Accused drug dealer’s arrest made after tips from St. Helena Parish community
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tips led to the early October arrest of an accused drug dealer in St. Helena Parish. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the accused drug dealer as 45-year-old Ivy Lee Watson. Investigators learned that Watson was allegedly selling drugs from his Horseshoe Road home.
houmatimes.com
Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma
On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 21, 2022, that around 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop I were alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – Sloane Signal-Debose, 51, of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty to misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Signal was charged with...
St. Mary Parish Correctional facility inmate found dead, autopsy pending
St. Mary Parish Sheriff, Blaise Smith, announced the death of inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
