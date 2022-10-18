ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gheens, LA

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma

On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
HOUMA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 21, 2022, that around 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop I were alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
DUSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
houmatimes.com

Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy