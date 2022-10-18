ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS10 ABC

Going inside the real homes of HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

From the outside, the line of historic homes along Troy's Third Street look modest. The townhouses were built at the turn of the 19th Century. Once you step inside Bill and Sue Comiskey's home the elaborate details and decor magnify its rich history from 1885 and transport you back in time.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!

Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
TROY, NY
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro is a town in Southern Vermont, well known for its local urban art scene, historic covered bridges, and quaint downtown area on the banks of the Connecticut River. Brattleboro, Vermont, is a hot spot for travelers in all four seasons, and it’s understandable why. Spring and summer mean perfect weather, complete with hiking and biking trails, and a crisp fall offers apple cider, maple syrup, and craft beer as you watch the leaves change.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’

Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
DORSET, VT
Eyewitness News

Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24

The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

