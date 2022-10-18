Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Going inside the real homes of HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
From the outside, the line of historic homes along Troy's Third Street look modest. The townhouses were built at the turn of the 19th Century. Once you step inside Bill and Sue Comiskey's home the elaborate details and decor magnify its rich history from 1885 and transport you back in time.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!
Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
Stunning Berkshire Estate: Amazing Views, Massive Pool, Hot Tub, B-Ball Court, 120 Acres
The short-term rental market in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures on the horizon, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer. Whether or not short-term renters are seeking a...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brattleboro, Vermont
Brattleboro is a town in Southern Vermont, well known for its local urban art scene, historic covered bridges, and quaint downtown area on the banks of the Connecticut River. Brattleboro, Vermont, is a hot spot for travelers in all four seasons, and it’s understandable why. Spring and summer mean perfect weather, complete with hiking and biking trails, and a crisp fall offers apple cider, maple syrup, and craft beer as you watch the leaves change.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
theyankeexpress.com
Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’
Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24
The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
Amsterdam police look for missing person
Amsterdam Police are looking for a missing person that might be in need of medical attention. Joshua T. Baker has been reported as missing as of October 21.
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
Churchtown VFD rescues person from burning home
Tuesday night at about 8:50 p.m., Churchtown Fire Company was sent to a structure fire off of County Route 27.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WNYT
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
