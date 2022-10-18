Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Australia Aims for 'Responsible' Budget After UK Mayhem
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Labor government will launch its first budget next week with warnings about global recession and tough spending choices at home, while still meeting the modest promises made to win election earlier this year. Keen to avoid any echo of the mayhem caused by Britain's recent mini-budget, Treasurer...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
China congress: How one man on a bridge marred Xi Jinping's big moment
On a cloudy afternoon last week, a man mounted a busy overpass in Beijing's Haidian university district, carrying a cardboard box and car tyres. Wearing an orange worksuit and a yellow hard hat, he easily passed off as a construction worker. But then, he unfurled two massive white banners covered...
BBC
Graham Brady: The man who sees off Tory prime ministers
He's the man whose visits to No 10 have spelled the end for the UK's most recent prime ministers. When Sir Graham Brady was seen walking into Downing Street earlier, speculation hit a new high that Liz Truss's time as PM might be up. As chairman of the influential 1922...
Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil
LONDON — (AP) — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to voice their dismay over the rising cost of living. People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech demonstrators rallied against government handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots held strikes to push for better pay as prices rise.
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation's No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members of the nation's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle Sunday. The four were not...
US News and World Report
South Africa Moves to Regulate Crypto Assets
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's financial watchdog has classified cryptocurrency assets as financial products, a notice in the government gazette said on Wednesday, enabling them to be regulated. In the brief notice, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said a crypto asset, which it referred to as "a digital representation...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
getnews.info
Gadchiroli embarks on watershed development initiative with WOTR
Thirty five villages of Dhanora Taluka in Gadchiroli District which falls under the GoI’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) selected for Watershed Development work. The Project ‘Integrated Community led Watershed Development and Management Programme’ to include promotion of sustainable living, desiltation and construction of lakes, livelihood promotion with new agricultural technologies and plantation drives.
Seclore, Tech First Gulf Partner to Grow Africa's Cybersecurity Market
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Seclore, the platform leader in data-centric security, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tech First Gulf (TFG), an IT infrastructure and Cybersecurity Value Add Distributor, to deliver digital asset protection for Africa’s largest businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005637/en/ Seclore-TFG Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
getnews.info
Particle Counters Market Worth $825 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc. (US), TSI Incorporated (US)”. In September 2021, Particle Measuring Systems launched Lasair Pro Airborne Particle Counter that supports various applications, including clean area monitoring (portable and...
Comments / 0