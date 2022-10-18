ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Junk hauling company helps those in need

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Wesley House hosting annual Masquerade Ball this Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since 1907, the Wesley House Community Center has been assisting and providing services for Knoxville’s most under-resourced and marginalized areas. Wesley House works to empower and serve the Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont communities in Knoxville by equipping the residents with the spiritual, emotional and educational resources needed to thrive.
KNOXVILLE, TN

