Jaylen McCollough cleared of violating UT’s Code of Conduct, attorney says
Jaylen McCollough's attorney says the UT Football player will not face school sanctions.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
WATE
Junk hauling company helps those in need
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
WATE
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. Ice Bears Season Opener. The Ice Bears are...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
Silver alert, search continues Knox Co. man after 7 months
Monday marks 7 months that 72-year-old Daniel Dewey has been missing, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office is still searching for him.
WATE
Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
WATE
Wesley House hosting annual Masquerade Ball this Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since 1907, the Wesley House Community Center has been assisting and providing services for Knoxville’s most under-resourced and marginalized areas. Wesley House works to empower and serve the Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont communities in Knoxville by equipping the residents with the spiritual, emotional and educational resources needed to thrive.
