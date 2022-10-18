ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Bengals vs. Falcons Player Props: With Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley Dominating Touches, Will Marcus Mariota Exceed Expectations?

Hello! If you’re betting on Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons player props for Week 7, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

Votes are in, and Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is known from bringing the juice – the energy – for the defense. But in this instance, he lacked the necessary clout. When it came time for everyone to huddle and determine Leonard’s availability for Sunday’s critical showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville – Frank Reich, the medical and training […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn't more severe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks. The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb...
GREEN BAY, WI

