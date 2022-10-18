Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
New Tennessee Titans stadium proposal design concepts
While the proposal for a $2.1 billion new stadium for the Tennessee Titans was just made Monday, we're already getting some insight into the design concept.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Thursday
We’re inching closer to the big AFC South showdown between the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) with each passing day. Yesterday, we got our first glimpse at the injury reports and things are seemingly trending in a positive direction for the Titans following their much-needed bye week.
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
Popculture
Three-Time Pro Bowl NFL Player Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
A top NFL player is calling it a career. Delanie Walker, a tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennesee Titans, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. He last played in the NFL in 2019 as he was released from the Titans in March 2020.
profootballnetwork.com
Bengals vs. Falcons Player Props: With Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley Dominating Touches, Will Marcus Mariota Exceed Expectations?
Hello! If you’re betting on Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons player props for Week 7, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Packers' Randall Cobb could be out vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills are off this week with their bye upcoming. However, even with the few days away from football head coach Sean McDermott will give his guys, they’ll still start turning the page to their next opponent. That team is the Green Bay Packers and there’s a chance...
Will Jonathan Taylor Play vs. Titans? 'A Positive Sign'
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was all smiles after practice on Thursday.
Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the second time in four weeks in a crucial divisional matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 7. The Titans are coming off three straight wins and their bye week, while the Colts are also entering with a head of steam thanks to a two-game win streak and their best offensive showing of 2022 in Week 6.
Votes are in, and Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is known from bringing the juice – the energy – for the defense. But in this instance, he lacked the necessary clout. When it came time for everyone to huddle and determine Leonard’s availability for Sunday’s critical showdown with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville – Frank Reich, the medical and training […]
FOX Sports
Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn't more severe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks. The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb...
