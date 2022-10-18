Our campus is just coming off a full week of Homecoming Activities and we hope you and your student participated in some of the great events that were sponsored. The engagement we saw on campus was outstanding and we hope that we can continue to promote campus life and events that initiate connections for your student and their peers. For those of you who were here you saw how a lot of campus traditions – the Red and White colors, Swoop, the Red Field, the Fight Song, the Eagle logo- all revolve around our athletic competitions.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO