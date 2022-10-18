IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Childcare in the state of Iowa has become more and more difficult to find. According to the Governor’s Office, the state has lost a third of its childcare businesses in just five years. As the number of providers has fallen, the need for daycare has grown. The state said Iowa needs 350,000 open slots to meet today’s need for daycare services for children younger than 12.

