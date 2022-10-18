Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causes delays in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Harrison County is causing traffic delays, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was reported on I-20 at 603 westbound, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. “Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting […]
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Trunk or Treat will be October 29 at Spring Lake Park
The annual event will take place next weekend from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, in Spring Lake Park. There will be Games, contests, entertainment, and candy for the kids. A group of students from Foreman High School recently helped clean up Campground Cemetery for the upcoming...
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some customers of Mims Water Supply due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a damaged line on State Highway 155 N. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers along State Highway 155 N,...
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
Genoa's Dragon Fest will be November 10
Donations for the canned food drive will be taken upon entry to the event which will feature food trucks, decorated trunks, games, a bounce house, petting zoo, and hayride. Several clubs will also be selling items to support their organizations. A group of students from Foreman High School recently helped...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
Hubbard ISD to hold Fall Carnival
Games, concessions, and bingo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event will be at 3347 US-259 in DeKalb. A group of students from Foreman High School recently helped clean up Campground Cemetery for the upcoming Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
County commissioners vote to create new fire department
In a move that will impact all citizens across Titus County, County Commissioners voted 3-0 to create a county-wide fire department and terminate a decades long contract for fire protection with the City of Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Back in September, the county leaders voted 3-2 to agree in principle...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
Liberty-Eylau's Fall Festival will be October 29
The event will have games, food, a library book sale, and costume contests for people and pets. The costume contest begins at 11 a.m. and will feature categories for newborns through 4th grade and groups or families of three or more. The pet costume contest begins at 11:30 a.m. A...
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas district clerk, new to the job, is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after coming in to fix an office that was in disarray. Working on her day off, interim Upshur County District Clerk Nicole Hernandez says she has to. “I...
Cass County jail cited after recent escape
42-year-old Charles Spraberry escaped the jail in August and was eventually captured in Louisiana. The state agency found that the jail’s vestibule area door, booking area door, dispatch door, and sallyport gate were all left unsecured, allowing Spraberry to escape. Cass County will remain on the TCJS’s non-compliance list until the jail passes an inspection.
