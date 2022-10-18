Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Historic Hotel California Dunsmuir damaged in fire
A historic downtown Dunsmuir building is damaged and its residents displaced after a fire scorched it on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Hotel California Dunsmuir's storage room burned and the building sustained damage from smoke and water after a heater ignited some cardboard placed next to it, Dunsmuir Fire Chief Dan Padilla said. Sixteen people who were long-term residents at the hotel had to evacuate.
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
crimevoice.com
Shasta County Deputies Chase Down Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Driver and Passenger
Two people allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Shasta County were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and trying to flee on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the morning of Monday, October 17, deputies spotted a vehicle — a 2006 Ford F250 pickup — that had been...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Sundial Bridge shines pink for 2022 Pink Sundial Resource Fair
REDDING, Calif. — The Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay Exploration Park shined pink Thursday night as part of Nor-Cal Think Pink's (NCTP) 2022 Pink Sundial Resource Fair. Even though it's a bit smaller this year, there was still lots to do. At the northside of the bridge, the NCTP had resource booths, food vendors and entertainment. Officials with the NCTP said all of the proceeds go towards supporting a good cause.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Clear Fire in Shasta County stopped, cause determined
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the Clear Fire in Shasta County has been stopped at nearly 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by the use of a chainsaw. It says to not use mechanical tools to cut brush during the heat of the day.
crimevoice.com
Lassen County Sheriff’s Arrests 3 Suspects for Animal Cruelty and Neglect
Photos: Horse at the Scene | Courtesy of Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, Deputy Michael “Chance” Loflin from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to 667-290 Highway 299 in Adin, California in regards to a dog bite.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
insideedition.com
A Young California Boy Recovers From 2 Rattlesnake Bites After Only 2 Days
A young California boy has recovered following an encounter with a rattlesnake that left him with two venomous bites. A 4-year-old boy was the victim of a rattlesnake attack while he was near his driveway in Cottonwood, California, on Oct. 6, reported Action News Now. According to Action News Now,...
actionnewsnow.com
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The homeless community at Red Bluff River Park has grown over the past couple of years but on September 6 the city council designated part of Samuel Ayres Park for the homeless to use and asked them to vacate River Park voluntarily. As of October 20,...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Avelo Airlines flights between Redding and Las Vegas to end in December
REDDING, Calif. 9:38 A.M. UPDATE - Avelo Airlines will no longer be providing flights to Redding and Las Vegas, according to Airport Manager Jim Wadleigh. The last flight will be on Dec. 15. Flights from Redding to Las Vegas started in January but the airline is battling things like inflation...
