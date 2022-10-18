REDDING, Calif. — The Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay Exploration Park shined pink Thursday night as part of Nor-Cal Think Pink's (NCTP) 2022 Pink Sundial Resource Fair. Even though it's a bit smaller this year, there was still lots to do. At the northside of the bridge, the NCTP had resource booths, food vendors and entertainment. Officials with the NCTP said all of the proceeds go towards supporting a good cause.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO