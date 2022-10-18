(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

