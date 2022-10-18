Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
3d ago
Surprised? People left south of the border because of drug cartels and gangs. Now Biden has brought them here.
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
Omaha Police identify victim in late Wednesday shooting
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday night in Omaha. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
iheart.com
Fatal West Omaha Motorcycle Crash Investigated
A motorcyclist dies in a traffic mishap in west Omaha. Omaha Police Accident Investigators say the motorcycle operator, 24-year-old Thomas Flesher of Omaha, was southbound on 132nd and entered the Shirley St intersection Thursday afternoon when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Shirley and collided with the motorcycle.
iheart.com
Suspect in Bellevue double shooting arrested in Omaha
(Bellevue, NE) -- A man suspected in a double shooting in Bellevue is arrested. Bellevue Police say 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.
KETV.com
KETV.com
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Wednesday morning that they have reason to believe that a homicide that happened early Sunday was related to a stabbing of two teens reported about 15 minutes earlier. Investigators looking into the death of a man found in a parking lot near 84th...
KETV.com
WOWT
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
News Channel Nebraska
Past police union president deemed to have used excessive force before OPD chief stepped in
OMAHA, Neb. -- Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union, used excessive force when he kneed an already-handcuffed Omaha man, the Omaha Police Department’s Safety Review Board unanimously decided in 2018. The board recommended a low-level punishment. But that punishment never happened. Omaha Police Chief...
Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday
According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
iheart.com
iheart.com
Police Update Omaha Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police detectives this morning continue to investigate a shooting, and they have updated information, including a more positive report on the person wounded. Investigators say the victim, identified as 37-year old Tamika Sturgeon, suffered what are now thought to be non-life threatening injuries after she was originally taken to a hospital in critical condition.
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
