Fall Fest returns to Laredo College South Campus!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years, Laredo College is bringing back its Fall Fest for the whole Laredo community to enjoy!. The Laredo College South Campus will be having games, activities, and wrestling matches for the family to enjoy. With Halloween almost a week away, they will be hosting...
West fest to take place next Saturday!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be nearly a couple of weeks away, but the Laredo community is invited to one of many early celebrations. West Fest will take place next Saturday, October 29th at the Canizales Park near 2200 Lafayette Street. There will be plenty of live music, local...
Laredo invited to local church’s fall festival
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nothing says fall in Laredo like a nice jamaica to get everyone’s spirits up. The community is invited to Saint John Neumann Catholic Church’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. People can expect all kinds of food, games,...
KHOY holds radio-thon for donations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KHOY has been hosting a radio-thon over the past few days to stay on the air. The station depends on donations from the community to maintain its operations. They have been at it since Monday and the radio-thon will continue on Frida. People who want to...
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station is encouraging you to lace up your running shoes for a worthy cause. Next Saturday, Oct. 29, KGNS is partnering with United Way to hold a 5K Star Run and Walk. The event will be taking place at the grounds of TAMIU.
UISD and LC to expand learning services
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College and United ISD are teaming up to expand more opportunities for local students. On Thursday, both learning institutions announced the expansion of the Early College Program. This program helps students graduate with an associate’s degree while also getting a high school diploma. Currently...
LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center held its annual Angel of Hope celebration where they unveiled a brand-new painting that pays tribute those battling cancer. Each year, the hospital invites a local artist to paint their rendition of an ‘’Angel of Hope’'. This year, Hortencia...
Make a difference by planting a tree at a Laredo Park
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
Santa Rita Community Center celebrates grand opening
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Help is arriving to a community in need. The Santa Rita Community Center had its official grand opening and is ready to welcome the neighborhood. This is a new opportunity for community members to take advantage of services like computers, free wifi, and even health screenings among other services.
City of Laredo signs MOU with TAMIU to provide students with opportunities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a historical moment for both TAMIU and the City of Laredo as both signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide opportunities for local students. The MOU will allow TAMIU students to intern and work for different city departments based on the career field...
LISD holds parade in celebration of America’s Safe Schools Week
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School safety continues to be a top priority after recent mass shootings in the nation so as America’s Safe Schools Week winds down, a parade reminded the community about the importance of keeping our campuses safe and free of violence. Police vehicles from the LISD...
Gloria Rendon retires from UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district. Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January...
Doctors Hospital to hold free health fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department wants to make sure residents keep their health in check. As a result, the health department has teamed up with health experts from the Laredo Physician Group and Doctors Hospital for a free health fair taking place this Friday. Organizers...
City of Laredo to hold Autism townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to obtain more feedback from the Laredo community regarding an autism and special needs masterplan, the City of Laredo Health Department will hold its second autism town hall meeting. The meeting will take place on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m....
KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of students were recognized for going above and beyond in and outside the classrooms. Your family of stations, along with the Laredo Police Department were on hand to recognize some stellar students for the Eighth Grader of the Month Awards for September. The ceremony...
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its going to be a pleasant day in the upper 50s a few clouds then gradual clearing up. Today sunny and dry conditions a high of 75. Tonight with be a good night to stargaze with clear skies and a low 53. Warming trend will begin...
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The winter season is right around the corner and health authorities are preparing for what’s to come. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo Health Department held a health fair in the parking of Doctors Hospital that serviced mostly residents of north Laredo. Health officials...
Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual walk to end a deadly disease is right around the corner. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500 communities...
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since a music festival in Houston turned deadly resulting in the deaths of ten people, one of which was a Laredoan. Last November, Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, 20 was one of many concertgoers who was looking to have a good time at the AstroWorld Music Festival organized by Travis Scott and Live Nation.
Laredo school districts take a stand against bullying on Unity Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District stood together as a front against bullying. Officials came together on Wednesday, October 19 to proclaim it “Unity Day.”. Unfortunately, officials say they’ve seen an increase in bullying since students largely returned after the pandemic. Melissa Ramirez, the director of...
