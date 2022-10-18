ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC Chancellor Q&A: Leadership, Concussions, Expansion, NIL

Most guests on The 40 Club podcast at Inside Carolina checked one specific box – University of North Carolina graduate. Former athletes, former coaches, and even regular students that have gone on to achieve excellence in their particular field have been a part of the show, offering insight and depth into their Carolina experience. Those tales range from their time on campus to how the Carolina family has followed them throughout life and their life’s callings.
Next Level: Behind the Preseason for UNC & ACC Basketball

Inside Carolina is excited to announce a new weekly show: Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley. While IC’s podcast platform will remain your go-to for in-depth commentary and banter, this new 30-minute YouTube show is designed for your questions and interests with a quick hitting approach to provide researched takes. Next Level will also occasionally include segments with special guests that provide outside expertise.
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings

Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
