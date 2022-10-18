Read full article on original website
Related
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Canada Report: 5 police officers have been killed in the past 5 weeks
Five police officers, considered experts at defusing “mental health” negotiations, have now been killed across Canada in the past five weeks. The latest officer to die was Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Shaelyn Yang, 31, of the Burnaby, British Columbia, a member of the mental health and homeless outreach team. She was assisting a city worker telling a man he couldn’t live in a park and died of stab wounds. ...
