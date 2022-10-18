Five police officers, considered experts at defusing “mental health” negotiations, have now been killed across Canada in the past five weeks. The latest officer to die was Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Shaelyn Yang, 31, of the Burnaby, British Columbia, a member of the mental health and homeless outreach team. She was assisting a city worker telling a man he couldn’t live in a park and died of stab wounds. ...

33 MINUTES AGO