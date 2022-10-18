Read full article on original website
Microsoft reportedly planning Xbox mobile game store
The big picture: As UK regulators continue scrutinizing Microsoft's historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft revealed plans to build a mobile game store with Activision's franchises as flagships. Even with those iconic IPs, taking on Google and Apple is a herculean task. As the UK's Competition and Markets Authority closely...
Microsoft Defender is lacking in offline detection capabilities, says AV-Comparatives
In context: Microsoft Defender made its debut as a downloadable free anti-spyware program in the Windows XP days. Eventually, Microsoft turned into a proper antivirus solution (it's gone through a few different names and iterations) integrating the software in the operating system. After many years, however, Defender still has a hard time detecting malware when the PC is offline.
Microsoft is testing its own CCleaner alternative
In brief: Many users like to keep their systems clean of unnecessary files with apps like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner. Microsoft appears to be quietly working on a first-party alternative that could soon appear on the Microsoft Store, but it might also just be another way to push the company's Edge browser.
Twitter says no layoffs planned despite reports of Elon Musk cutting 75% of workforce
In context: Twitter has denied reports that it is planning major reductions to its workforce over the next couple of months, no matter who owns the company. The same source claims that if Elon Musk is at the helm, the layoffs will hit a massive 75% of Twitter's entire staff, equal to around 5,000 people.
American Airlines deployed bot detectors to cripple an app its flight attendants find vital for their work
In context: Off-hours might not accurately describe the ground time of flight attendants since much of it is spent planning their next flight. Help from the airlines they work for is less than efficient since there are no real-time updates on the numerous daily flight delays and roster schedules unless the attendant enjoys hanging out in the airport or monitoring an employee portal 24/7.
Comcast is boosting speeds for most of its Xfinity Internet customers
In brief: Comcast is in the process of boosting Internet connection speeds for millions of customers in the US. Starting this week, new and existing customers subscribed to the Performance Starter / Connect package will see download speeds increase from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps while those with the Performance / Connect More tier will go from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.
Next-gen Thunderbolt can sometimes reach 120Gbps, just like USB4 2.0
Bottom line: Hot on the heels of the recently-published USB4 2.0 specification, the next generation of Thunderbolt promises similar capabilities. Thunderbolt and USB4 have been in lock-step for a while in terms of bandwidth due to their close relationship. Intel shed more light on the successor to Thunderbolt 4 on...
KataOS is Google's new operating system for machine learning applications
Why it matters: Google is designing an operating system for embedded applications that runs machine learning algorithms. KataOS' main targets are security and privacy protection, working with open source technologies that were created just for that. As Stadia recently showed, Google is always working on new "experimental" technologies even if...
I came to comment on just this. I was doing tech support for gateway during that period, and I know that at least part of their woes...
TechSpot
Texas sues Google over allegations it captures people's biometric data without consent
TL;DR: Texas has filed a lawsuit against Google over allegations that it illegally collects the biometric data of millions of people in the state using products such as Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit, which claims Google is violating a...
Netflix sharing crackdown rolls on with new profile transfer tool
In a nutshell: Netflix is rolling out a new feature designed to make it easier for users to transfer their profiles to standalone accounts. Profile Transfer is designed for secondary users – as in, not the primary account holder that pays for the service. When leveraging the tool, these users will be able to transfer their profile including viewing history, personalized recommendations, saved games and other custom settings to their own membership.
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak online, point to very minor changes
Something to look forward to: As we get closer to the first quarter of 2023, rumors and leaks of Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy phones are beginning to appear online. Last month, the S23's updated design was leaked. And now the specs for the phone itself have been posted. Samsung's current...
Datacenter fire temporarily cripples South Korean web giants, sparking monopoly concerns
Why it matters: A data center fire is raising concerns that South Korea's domestic web industry has too many of its eggs in one basket. The incident was so disruptive for the country that its president called for an investigation into the cause, questioning whether too much of South Korea's infrastructure depends on a handful of companies.
iPhone 14 Pro beats Steam Deck in Basemark's new GPU benchmark
Why it matters: Several popular programs help users and businesses benchmark various devices on different operating systems. However, seeing one benchmark make direct comparisons across hardware, OSs, and vastly different product tiers is rare. Basemark's latest test promises to do just that, with intriguing results in certain areas. Basemark claims...
A first-generation iPhone sold for almost $40,000 at auction
What just happened? Over the weekend, someone paid almost $40,000 for a smartphone. No, it wasn't gold-plated or diamond encrusted. It didn't even have decent specs — a two-megapixel camera, less than 32GB of storage, and a 3.5-inch display. So what made it so valuable? It was an unopened first-gen iPhone.
By delivering the least harmful and most affordable Hiab crane hire services, our company aims to lead Sydney's Hiab truck crane market...
Chip delivery times see biggest decline in years as shortages alleviate
What just happened? The chip crisis has been a depressingly familiar topic in news cycles over the last 12 months, but the bad old days of demand massively outweighing supply look to be over. More evidence of this is chip delivery times, which saw their biggest decline in years last month, falling by four days.
Seriously wtf GM - whose going to buy this and how are you going to compete with true luxury marques for the...
Are We Reaching GPU Normalcy? The Answer Is (Almost) Yes
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for another look at graphics card pricing and this month it's particularly exciting as we enter a new generation of GPU hardware. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4090 is already on the market, so we'll be exploring the impact of that launch in today's article: how is the RTX 4090 selling, what impact has that had on other GPUs' pricing, and what can we expect from the multitude of graphics card launches that are coming up shortly?
Starlink Aviation will deliver 350 Mbps satellite Internet on airplanes
What just happened? Starlink is already available on land and at sea, and soon you'll be able to tap into the satellite-based mobile Internet service in the air. Starlink Aviation is billed as a high-speed, low-latency, in-flight Internet connectivity option that'll work regardless of your location. According to SpaceX's Twitter post, passengers will have access to the service from the moment they walk onto their plane.
