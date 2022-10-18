TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for another look at graphics card pricing and this month it's particularly exciting as we enter a new generation of GPU hardware. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4090 is already on the market, so we'll be exploring the impact of that launch in today's article: how is the RTX 4090 selling, what impact has that had on other GPUs' pricing, and what can we expect from the multitude of graphics card launches that are coming up shortly?

4 DAYS AGO