How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the LSU Tigers. Here is how to watch and listen.

Another week, another set of Tigers for the Ole Miss Rebels to face, as they travel to Baton Rouge, La., to face the LSU Tigers at 2:30 p.m. central on Saturday.

The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 in SEC) and coach Lane Kiffin are coming off a 48-34 win over Auburn on Saturday. Later that day, Alabama lost to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., paving the way for the Rebels to possess first place in the SEC West Division by themselves.

Now, possession is one thing. Ending Alabama’s chokehold on the title is another. The Rebels still have to play Alabama later this season. In fact, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Mississippi State await, too. The road will be hard if the SEC Championship game in Atlanta is Ole Miss’ ultimate goal.

LSU (5-2, 3-1) is coming off a nice win of its own on Saturday, as the Tigers went into Florida and beat the Gators, 45-35. First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly hasn’t quite erased the stench of that season-opening loss to Florida State. But, he’s proven the Tigers aren’t about to fall off the map, either.

LSU leads the all-time series, 64-41-4.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels' matchup against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information : Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where : Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Ole Miss +1.5

Over/Under: 66.5

Moneyline : Ole Miss +100 (-110); LSU -125 (-118)

TV/Streaming : CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.