ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Are you prepared for increased winter heating costs?

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXse3_0idbnRkh00

Today, (Tuesday) the Upstate is experiencing a chill in the air for the first time this fall. Winter is coming right around the corner and heating costs are expected to rise dramatically around the country. The U.S. Energy Info Association says, the cost of oil for heating this winter is set to jump up by 27% on average nationally. On that same note, Natural Gas heat is expected to increase around 28% and propane about 5% nationwide. Here in South Carolina, our averages maybe a little less than the national average, as our winters are quite as cold as other places. But with expected dramatic increases it brings me to today's poll question. Are you prepared for increased winter heating costs? Let us know, below.

Comments / 1

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year

La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
walterborolive.com

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is debt free

PRESS RELEASE - Columbia, South Carolina (October 17, 2022) – SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill. SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
nationalfisherman.com

Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish

"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA awards $1.6 million total to five SC food providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
WIS-TV

South Carolina ranked among most challenging states to hire in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in. The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found SC had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the last twelve months.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
crbjbizwire.com

Stantec expands Community Development and Water teams in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC - Stantec, a leading global design and engineering firm, has welcomed two professionals to its growing Water and Community Development practices in Charleston and Columbia. Brendon Wilson has joined Stantec’s Charleston office as a civil engineer in its Community Development practice. Wilson is a licensed Professional Engineer in...
CHARLESTON, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy