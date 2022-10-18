Today, (Tuesday) the Upstate is experiencing a chill in the air for the first time this fall. Winter is coming right around the corner and heating costs are expected to rise dramatically around the country. The U.S. Energy Info Association says, the cost of oil for heating this winter is set to jump up by 27% on average nationally. On that same note, Natural Gas heat is expected to increase around 28% and propane about 5% nationwide. Here in South Carolina, our averages maybe a little less than the national average, as our winters are quite as cold as other places. But with expected dramatic increases it brings me to today's poll question. Are you prepared for increased winter heating costs? Let us know, below.