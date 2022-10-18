ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rural Arizona is a GOP stronghold. Can Democrat Tom O'Halleran win re-election in a new district?

By Tara Kavaler, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Incumbent Tom O'Halleran drew the short end of the stick as the state's Independent Redistricting Commission recast congressional district boundaries for 2022.

Instead of the district in which he was elected for three terms, about evenly divided between parties, he was assigned the new 2nd Congressional District, which tilted heavily Republican.

Despite the political demographics, Democrat O'Halleran's race against his Republican challenger, businessman Eli Crane, appears to have tightened.

The candidates to represent the district, which is generally outside Phoenix and Tucson metro areas, are fielding questions about the economy, inflation, the border and water.

O'Halleran, the co-chair of the moderate Democrat Blue Dog Caucus, says legislation passed by Congress during this past term — the CHIPS and Science Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act — will help boost Arizona's economy and drought-fighting efforts. He also says the need for affordable high-speed internet is a priority and supports temporarily halting the federal gas tax.

"In Congress, I am a champion for the affordable expansion of broadband for rural and tribal communities, and am recognized as a leader on this, both in our state and nationally," O'Halleran told The Republic in a survey of questions asked to all candidates running for Congress. "In every major piece of legislation the House has passed in the last few years, be it the CARES Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or our annual appropriations bills, I have worked to successfully include funding to expand access to affordable internet for all Arizonans, no matter their ZIP code."

Crane says there is an "invasion" of migrants and drug traffickers at the border and wants tougher border security policies. He also opposes "cancel culture" and pandemic-related restrictions.

While Crane did not answer the questionnaire, he supports a "Make America Great Again" agenda.

"The America First movement has sent a clear message tonight to the people of Arizona," Crane said after winning the primary. "We will not let up until we have taken Arizona and our country back.”

Crane has denied the results of the 2020 presidential election and advocated for the Maricopa County "audit," which was performed after the election after members of the Republican Party advanced unproven theories of rampant voter fraud. The ballot review ultimately found that Joe Biden had won over Donald Trump in Maricopa County.

Tom O'Halleran: Candidate for new congressional district shares legislative priorities

O'Halleran agreed to participate in the one televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS while Crane declined.

Analysts see a tightening race

In late September, the Cook Political Report changed the race's outlook between O'Halleran and Crane from "likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”

The odds of O'Halleran winning have also improved on the analysis website fivethirtyeight. On Aug. 2, the day of the congressional primary, the odds of O'Halleran winning were 17 in 100, while the chances of a Republican were 83 in 100.

The day after Crane was declared the winner of the crowded Republican primary in his inaugural run for public office, the chances of his party winning the seat dropped to 68 in 100, while O'Halleran's chances shot up by virtually double.

With help from a late Trump endorsement, Crane beat out six other candidates, including state lawmaker Walt Blackman, to become the GOP's nominee. Blackman came in second.

On Sep. 13, Fivethirtyeight's numbers dropped to 55 in 100 for Crane and 45 in 100 for O'Halleran. On Sept. 28, the site gave equal odds of candidates winning the seat. As of Oct. 16, Crane has a 51 in 100 chance of winning.

The 2nd Congressional District

The newly formed 2nd Congressional District encompasses all of Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo counties and contains sections of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties.

The demographics in this part of Arizona favor the GOP. FiveThirtyEight says the district votes Republican by 15 percentage points more than the entire country. The Independent Redistricting Commission, tasked with forming the new districts, describes the area as "outside of competitive range."

According to the president and CEO of the Phoenix-based consulting firm HighGround Inc., Chuck Coughlin, the economy and inflation are important issues in this mostly rural district.

"It's not a wealthy district. It's a working man's district or working woman's district and ... the performance of the economy and gas being $5 a gallon, and the cost of living, is going to impact people in that district more," he said.

Besides incumbency and being a skilled campaigner, Coughlin says O'Halleran's advantages in the race are name identification and a good reputation in the district.

"Tom is, a well-known commodity. He's worked his tail off to create a great amount of district support, his staff does great staff work. He's clearly not liberal Democrat, but Democrat. You know, which would represent that district well."

Since O'Halleran started serving in Congress in 2017, he and his staff have procured more than $4.6 million in money and benefits that were owed to constituents having difficulties with Medicare, Social Security and VA benefits, among other government-run programs, according to his staff.

Still, the political affiliation of the district's voters makes it such that O'Halleran is in the fight of his political life.

"The district has turned heavily Republican with the redistricting," Coughlin said. "It's going to be hard for him to hang on."

Advantage in fundraising

O'Halleran had approximately $2.76 million total cash on hand from Jan. 1 through July 13, the latest figure available. Crane had about $2.13 million total cash from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30.

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara.

