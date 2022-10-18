ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictured: The new jaw-dropping ultra-luxurious £16,745-a-night estate on Richard Branson's Moskito Island that features a two-storey infinity pool and a futuristic DJ booth

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Stunning new pictures reveal the incredible features of a £16,745-a-night ($19,000) estate on Richard Branson's latest private paradise - Moskito Island.

The nine-bedroom estate - part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio - is called The Village and has impressive amenities that include a two-storey infinity pool, a slide and a futuristic, hidden DJ booth that rises from the outdoor deck.

It joins three other estates that already call Moskito home - The Branson Estate (owned by Sir Richard Branson), The Oasis Estate and The Point Estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsbWR_0idbmu3100
New pictures reveal the incredible features of a £16,745-a-night ($19,000) estate on Richard Branson's latest private paradise - Moskito Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeFJ5_0idbmu3100
The nine-bedroom estate is called The Village and has features that include a two-storey infinity pool and a slide 

Sir Richard Branson purchased Moskito Island, which is near his Necker Island in the Caribbean, for £10million in 2007.

Perched on the furthest western tip of the island with astounding sea views across to Virgin Gorda, the 18,100-sq-ft (1,681 sq m) Village estate is set on 3.5 acres (1.4 hectares).

The £16,745-a-night ($19,000) rates are the starting price during low season, with the estate accommodating up to 18 guests.

Available for exclusive buyout only, Virgin Limited Edition says that it is the estate's futuristic technology and quirky amenities that sets it apart.

Designed as a 'home-away-from-home', each of the nine guest rooms at The Village act as their own secluded retreat with ensuite bathrooms, private living room space and spacious terraces or patios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFHht_0idbmu3100
Pictured is the hidden DJ booth that rises from the outdoor deck. It overlooks the two-storey infinity pool for the ultimate party

The crown jewel is the two-storey Master Suite, which has a circular design and features a 360-degree wrap-around terrace that not only creates a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience but boasts spectacular views.

Clearly designed for those who like to party, The Village's main house is an entertaining hub and is intended as 'a beacon of sorts', sitting proudly at the top of the hill.

This is where guests will find the hidden DJ booth, which overlooks the two-storey infinity pool for the ultimate party. A cantilevered glass-bottom hot tub that extends over the cliff edge will be ready in 2023.

The main house also features a communal bar - matched with a uniquely designed living area - that draws up to a spiral staircase leading to the estate's rooftop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFxe3_0idbmu3100
The two-storey Master Suite (pictured) is circular in design and features a 360-degree wrap-around terrace 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKAy3_0idbmu3100
The Master Suite boasts spectacular sea views. Pictured above is the suite's freestanding tub 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8YaO_0idbmu3100
The Village joins three other estates that already call Moskito home - The Branson Estate (owned by Sir Richard Branson), The Oasis Estate and The Point Estate

Playing into the estate's high-tech offerings, the staircase is also wrapped with audio-synced, LED lighting, where the lights move to the beat of the music projected from the stadium-quality sound system.

Other deluxe features of The Village include a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art gym, and a sound-proof home cinema.

Outside of their very-own, hyper-personalised, private estate, guests of Moskito Island have access to world-class communal recreational areas including two arena-inspired tennis courts, a watersports centre, gaming, entertainment and movie areas in the communal Beach House, and a fully serviced private beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTuVl_0idbmu3100
Amenities include a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art gym, a sound-proof home cinema (pictured) and an organic kitchen garden

Gastronomy on the island knows no limits, with an array of dining locations and tailored experiences to choose from - whether it's picnics on Manchioneel Beach, candlelit dinners under the Caribbean stars or pizza-making classes at The Beach House or in the comfort of your own estate.

The estate has an organic kitchen garden from which freshly harvested produce is used daily by dedicated chefs. The garden also helps to reduce produce waste on the estate.

Bespoke and personalised spa treatments are offered in the comfort of each estate or across the island in private, secluded locations too.

Rates include a dedicated Estate Manager and a team of staff, as well as a team of private chefs across the island.

Jon Brown, Managing Director at Virgin Limited Edition, says: 'Since our anticipated opening late last year, we've humbly been celebrated on the world stage for delivering an exceptional and extremely unique hospitality experience in the Caribbean that goes beyond the realms of traditional luxury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPjTJ_0idbmu3100
Rates include a dedicated Estate Manager and a team of staff, as well as a team of private chefs across the island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTn7w_0idbmu3100
Gastronomy on the island knows no limits, with an array of dining locations to choose from. Above is a table in the dining pavilion 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z935R_0idbmu3100
Each of the nine guest rooms at The Village act as their own secluded retreat with ensuite bathrooms, private living room space and spacious terraces or patios
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRieD_0idbmu3100
The main house features a communal bar that draws up to a spiral staircase leading to the estate's rooftop

'The debut of The Village is the next phase in the continuous evolution of Moskito Island - a private island escape unlike any other.

'A decade in the making, The Village Estate takes luxury to new heights, much like its sister estates, with an impressively striking design, state-of-the-art creative amenities and unspoiled panoramic views in the most private of settings.

'Moskito Island knows no limit when it comes to providing incomparable, luxurious moments and adding The Village to our collection further amplifies our position as the leaders of luxury in the Caribbean.'

The other estates on Moskito Island seem just as luxurious. The Mail recently stayed at the £200,000-a-week Oasis Estate, and found there were four bars to choose from, including one on the roof where star-gazing is encouraged, as well as a tennis-court-sized master bedroom and a swimming area with a swim-up bar that's lit at night by fairy lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iVOO_0idbmu3100
Bespoke and personalised spa treatments are offered in the comfort of each estate or across the island in private, secluded locations 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGD73_0idbmu3100
The Village Estate is said to take luxury to new heights with an 'impressively striking design, state-of-the-art creative amenities and unspoiled panoramic views'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c50zF_0idbmu3100
'Moskito Island knows no limit when it comes to providing incomparable, luxurious moments,' says Virgin Limited Edition. Above is the view from the two-storey infinity pool 

