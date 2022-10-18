ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday

Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open

LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘It’s a fun prop’, Lubbock pizzeria draws attention with Dahmer inspired decoration

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock pizzeria faced some backlash on Saturday for a controversial pizza it put on display for the Halloween season. Capital Pizza in Lubbock displayed a Halloween decoration called the “The Jeffrey Dahmer Special.” The decoration was made to look like a pizza made with various body parts. The decoration was inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy