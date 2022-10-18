Read full article on original website
Five Women Scholars Who Are Taking on New Assignments at Universities
Has been named director of the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. She is the first woman leader of Middle East studies program since the center’s founding in the early 1990s. Dr. Saeidi joined the faculty at the university in 2018. She is the author of Women and the Islamic Republic: How Gendered Citizenship Conditions the Iranian State (Cambridge University Press, 2022).
The Huge Gender Gap in Academic Entomology
A new study by Karen Walker, a former scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, finds that women pursuing careers in entomology face persistent challenges in obtaining jobs compared to men. Entomology is the study of insects. Dr. Walker found that among entomologists...
In Memoriam: Kathryn Pauly Morgan, 1943 -2022
Kathyrn Pauly Morgan, a native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and a longtime faculty member at the University of Toronto, died of complications of Parkinson’s disease late last month in Toronto She was 79 years old. Dr. Morgan was a graduate of Alverno College in Milwaukee. She earned a master’s degree...
Three Women Who Have Been Appointed to Diversity Posts in Higher Education
Has been named the chief diversity officer at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Most recently, she was the associate dean of the college’s School of Education. Earlier, Dr. Howard was the interim dean for the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance for a year. She came to the college in 2011 to lead the School of Education’s Center for Partnerships to Improve Education.
Wendi Williams Is the New Provost at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California
Wendi Williams is the new senior vice president and provost at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California. The university enrolls more than 1,100 students offering master’s and doctoral degree programs in psychology and leadership studies. Women make up 78 percent of the student body. Dr. Williams is the...
Pandemic Resulted in Significant Drop in ACT Scores But Gender Disparities Remain Constant
The American College Testing Program recently released the results for 2022 high school graduating seniors who took the ACT college entrance examination. The ACT test is graded on a scale of 1 to 36. This year the average composite score on the ACT test for all students was 19.8. This...
Princeton University Scientist Win Quantum Computing Award From the American Physical Society
Nathalie de Leon, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University in New Jersey, won the Rolf Landauer and Charles H. Bennett Award in Quantum Computing from the American Physical Society for her contributions to experimental quantum information science. The Landauer-Bennett Award recognizes recent outstanding contributions in quantum information science, especially using quantum effects to perform computational and information-management tasks that would be impossible or infeasible by purely classical means.
University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler Is Honored by the American Academy of Religion
Anthea Butler, Geraldine R. Segal Professor of American Social Thought at the University of Pennsylvania, has received the 2022 Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion from the American Academy of Religion. The Marty Award is given annually to an individual whose work helps advance the public understanding of religion.
