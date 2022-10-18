A new study by scholars at the Brookings Institution examines how the gender gap in educational outcomes vary across the United States. In every U.S. state, young women are more likely than their male counterparts to have a bachelor’s degree. The education gender gap emerges well before college. Girls are more likely to graduate high school on time and perform substantially better on standardized reading tests than boys and nearly as well as boys in math.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO