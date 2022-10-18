Read full article on original website
A Trio of Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Professorships
Was appointed to the Neville G. Penrose Chair of Latin American Studies at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She has been serving as an associate professor of history and director of the Center for Latino Studies at the University of Houston-Downtown. Her research focuses on the intersection of race and gender in colonial and post-colonial Latin America and the Caribbean, with an emphasis on Cuba.
Three Women Who Have Been Appointed to Diversity Posts in Higher Education
Has been named the chief diversity officer at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Most recently, she was the associate dean of the college’s School of Education. Earlier, Dr. Howard was the interim dean for the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance for a year. She came to the college in 2011 to lead the School of Education’s Center for Partnerships to Improve Education.
An Analysis of the Gender Gap in High School and College Graduation Rates Across the United States
A new study by scholars at the Brookings Institution examines how the gender gap in educational outcomes vary across the United States. In every U.S. state, young women are more likely than their male counterparts to have a bachelor’s degree. The education gender gap emerges well before college. Girls are more likely to graduate high school on time and perform substantially better on standardized reading tests than boys and nearly as well as boys in math.
The Huge Gender Gap in Academic Entomology
A new study by Karen Walker, a former scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, finds that women pursuing careers in entomology face persistent challenges in obtaining jobs compared to men. Entomology is the study of insects. Dr. Walker found that among entomologists...
Pandemic Resulted in Significant Drop in ACT Scores But Gender Disparities Remain Constant
The American College Testing Program recently released the results for 2022 high school graduating seniors who took the ACT college entrance examination. The ACT test is graded on a scale of 1 to 36. This year the average composite score on the ACT test for all students was 19.8. This...
