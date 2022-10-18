ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
Daily Mail

Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts

A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the 'luckiest' man to have ever lived

Imagine after buying your first lottery ticket you win $1 million. The story of Frane Selak, the luckiest man alive, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. His bad luck started when he was 19 years old and riding a train through Croatia when it crashed into an icy river. After being rescued by locals who threw him onto their boat, he woke up without any injuries or injuries. Mr. Selak has won over $1 million in lottery tickets, but no one knows why this unusual man has been so lucky after all those years experiencing such horrible tragedies and near-death experiences (NDEs).
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive

“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
Elle Silver

I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.

Dogs often crap in the yard in front of the duplex where I live. No one cleans up after their dog even though this is the socially expected thing to do. One would think a dog owner would realize someone lives in this duplex — a family (two families, in fact) — and do the courtesy of cleaning up after their dog. But it appears that this is something that only happens in rich neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

Bride goes viral for donning her natural gray hair on her wedding day

Several weeks after her wedding, one bride went viral with her gorgeous gray hair. Kadeja Jackson Baker was the star of a behind-the-scenes bridal glam TikTok videos by Miami-based destination makeup artist Tia Codrington. In the video, Baker is seen getting makeup applied to her face while she has her...
B.Karl

Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Tyla

Woman says she is dating so many men she has a spreadsheet

A TikToker went viral after sharing how she keeps track of dating so many men. Look, the dating game can be hard to navigate, but Emily has it sussed out - all you need is an Excel. Right, we're going to start by saying that we can't stand Excel; like,...

