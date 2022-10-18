Imagine after buying your first lottery ticket you win $1 million. The story of Frane Selak, the luckiest man alive, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. His bad luck started when he was 19 years old and riding a train through Croatia when it crashed into an icy river. After being rescued by locals who threw him onto their boat, he woke up without any injuries or injuries. Mr. Selak has won over $1 million in lottery tickets, but no one knows why this unusual man has been so lucky after all those years experiencing such horrible tragedies and near-death experiences (NDEs).

