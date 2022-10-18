Government relaxes visa rules for foreign poultry workers in run-up to festive season

Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson drops out of the race to be the next U.K. prime minister
Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is now the strong favorite to become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year — at a time of political turmoil and severe economic challenges.
National Grid to give households bigger discounts for off-peak electricity use
National Grid is to increase the amount it pays households for using electricity at off-peak times, according to reports. The financial incentive for those who move their power usage away from peak time is set to rise to £3 per kilowatt hour instead of 52p. It aims to encourage...
Boxberry Gardens Christmas Lights in Milton Keynes cancelled over cost of living crisis
A popular volunteer-run Christmas Lights show in Buckinghamshire has been cancelled this year amid fears over energy bills and the cost of living crisis. The Boxberry Gardens display will not take place this December despite raising thousands for charity last year. The display, found in the Walnut Tree area of...
Spookiest parts of UK ahead of Halloween
The spooky Halloween season is almost upon us and experts have been trying to identify the areas of the UK which has the strongest paranormal presence. PsychicWorld.com looked into 11,700 reported sightings from paranormal databases in the UK. It found that Yorkshire has the strongest paranormal presence with 797 sightings...
