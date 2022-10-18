Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
KEYT
Macron: Ukraine to decide time, terms of peace with Russia
Rome (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s up to Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia. Speaking at a peace conference in Rome on Sunday, Macron said that when that moment comes, the international community will be there. There is concern that support by Ukraine’s allies in Europe might be eroded due to soaring energy costs with the approach of winter. The French leader addressed it, saying, “To speak of peace now, call for peace, might seem unbearable for those who are fighting for freedom, it seems like a betrayal” of Ukraine. Macron is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on Monday.
KEYT
Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. He spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. He declared that: “We are victorious even when we are defeated.” He also faces domestic pressure, with teachers and students planning their latest protest in Budapest on Sunday.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
KEYT
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says. Edi Rama began a three-day visit on Sunday, meeting with caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The two discussed common challenges facing the countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” Lapid’s office said. Rama’s trip came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
KEYT
Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region’s governor said the Su-30 fighter jet that came down Sunday hit a two-story building housing two families. Another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk on Oct. 17, killing 15 people. Sunday’s crash was the 11th reported noncombat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
KEYT
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years. The challenge in court Saturday came a day after the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission’s decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people.
KEYT
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it’s removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The announcement on Friday was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan made “significant progress” in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies. Being on the gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
KEYT
South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former defense minister and coast guard chief have been arrested over their alleged involvement in covering up facts and distorting the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border. The arrests Saturday came as the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol expands investigations into the 2020 killing and another border incident in 2019 that prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal administration improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The opposition liberal Democratic Party claims the investigations are being driven by Yoon’s political vendetta against his predecessor Moon Jae-in.
KEYT
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. That’s according to an official document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre and seen by The Associated Press. It states that about 40 girls and women between ages 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray. The document does not say who is believed to be responsible for the sexual violence or when it occurred. The internal document reports 159 individuals have been shot dead in the Tahtay Adiyabo, Dedebit and Tselemti areas of Tigray. A conflict between Ethiopian and Tigray forces started nearly two years ago.
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally...
