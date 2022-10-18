ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts wears plunging pink gown at premiere with George Clooney

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CztiU_0idbior300

There’s a “Pretty Woman” on the pink carpet.

Julia Roberts joined her “Ticket to Paradise” co-star George Clooney at the film’s Los Angeles premiere last night, and she looked pretty in pink in a dramatic ruffled gown.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 54, stunned in a plunging fuschia dress by Greta Constantine with a tiered ruffle at the bottom as she was reunited with Clooney to celebrate their fourth movie together.

She accented her bright puffed sleeve dress with a matching Tyler Ellis envelope clutch and jaw-dropping jewels from Chopard including a huge pair of pink gem-covered statement earrings.

The “Eat Pray Love” star wore her red hair down in a simple middle-parted style tucked behind the ears to show off her enormous jewels, rocking a dark manicure and a dazzling diamond cluster ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnbxk_0idbior300
Julia Roberts matched the pink carpet with “Ticket to Paradise” co-star George Clooney at the movie’s premiere.
Variety via Getty Images

This is the second stunning look we’ve seen from the “Erin Brockovich” actress this past week, with Roberts rocking a black-and-white Thom Browne look at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.

In addition to her statement-making outfit, Roberts was honored with the Icon Award at the event for her “continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OX01F_0idbior300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXTce_0idbior300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18880y_0idbior300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0bqN_0idbior300

Clooney, 61, walked the carpet with his wife Amal, 44, with the iconic Hollywood actor wearing a sharp gray suit and a white shirt unbuttoned a bit for a more casual look.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Clooney went for a bold printed dress in shades of red and orange straight off the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2023 runway. She added clear heels and dangling statement earrings along with a bold red lip to match her outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgkW0_0idbior300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3nbm_0idbior300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xV8f_0idbior300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYobh_0idbior300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1YVD_0idbior300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRSs7_0idbior300

In the film, out Oct. 21, Roberts and Clooney play divorced parents who travel to Bali to try and stop their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying young and making the same mistake they did years ago — but end up rediscovering a spark in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftIxD_0idbior300
Roberts took the plunge in her pink gown.
FilmMagic

