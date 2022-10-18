Sarah Michelle Gellar is ‘so proud’ of Selma Blair after ‘DWTS’ exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar penned a touching tribute to Selma Blair after the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant exited the show amid health concerns.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum posted a throwback selfie with her “Cruel Intentions” co-star via Instagram on Monday.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows,” Gellar, 45, gushed. “Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you).

“You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything,” the “All My Children” alum continued. “That we can never give up.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is “proud” of Selma Blair after “Dancing With the Stars” exit. sarahmgellar/Instagram

Gellar went on to thank Blair’s pro dance partner, Sasha Farber, “for making this experience … pure joy.”

She concluded, “I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts — @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you.”

News broke last month that Blair, 50, had joined the ABC show’s cast , four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis battle .

“There is a chronic illness, [a] real issue,” the actress said in September. “But, like, how do you push yourself without pushing yourself too far learning these things?”

In a pre-taped package during Monday’s show, the “Anger Management” alum announced her early departure following MRI results.

“I’ve pushed as far as I could. My body has taken a hit,” Blair revealed to Farber, 38, in the clip. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want.”

In a post-show interview with Page Six, Blair said that she is “so proud” of how far she pushed herself on Season 31.

“I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore,” Blair gushed.

Farber, for his part, said his partner is an “inspiration,” adding, “She has not only inspired myself, but so many people around the world.”