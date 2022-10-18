ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Sarah Michelle Gellar is ‘so proud’ of Selma Blair after ‘DWTS’ exit

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjWdM_0idbim5b00

Sarah Michelle Gellar penned a touching tribute to Selma Blair after the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant exited the show amid health concerns.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum posted a throwback selfie with her “Cruel Intentions” co-star via Instagram on Monday.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows,” Gellar, 45, gushed. “Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you).

“You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything,” the “All My Children” alum continued. “That we can never give up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EewyL_0idbim5b00
Sarah Michelle Gellar is “proud” of Selma Blair after “Dancing With the Stars” exit.
sarahmgellar/Instagram

Gellar went on to thank Blair’s pro dance partner, Sasha Farber, “for making this experience … pure joy.”

She concluded, “I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts — @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you.”

News broke last month that Blair, 50, had joined the ABC show’s cast , four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis battle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y3cZ_0idbim5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfuFG_0idbim5b00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLpt6_0idbim5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uks3t_0idbim5b00

“There is a chronic illness, [a] real issue,” the actress said in September. “But, like, how do you push yourself without pushing yourself too far learning these things?”

In a pre-taped package during Monday’s show, the “Anger Management” alum announced her early departure following MRI results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsWqO_0idbim5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRbZe_0idbim5b00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acHbI_0idbim5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKJ38_0idbim5b00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYmkM_0idbim5b00

“I’ve pushed as far as I could. My body has taken a hit,” Blair revealed to Farber, 38, in the clip. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want.”

In a post-show interview with Page Six, Blair said that she is “so proud” of how far she pushed herself on Season 31.

“I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore,” Blair gushed.

Farber, for his part, said his partner is an “inspiration,” adding, “She has not only inspired myself, but so many people around the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Matthew Perry thought girlfriends would ‘annihilate’ him

Matthew Perry revealed he was “burned” so badly by women who were after his “money,” that he eventually felt like everyone he dated was going to “annihilate” him. The “Friends” alum, 53, got candid about looking for love and struggling with addiction ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “That was me afraid,” he told People in an article published on Wednesday, where he explained why he was always the one to end his relationships. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them,” Perry continued....
Page Six

Carole Radziwill gets $110K smile makeover: See the before-and-after pics

Carole Radziwill has a new smile to flaunt around town. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star underwent a smile makeover with celebrity dentist Dr. Apa — and spent a six-figure sum on it. We’re told Radziwill refreshed her 20-year-old veneers and plopped down $110,000 to replace 12 uppers and 10 lowers. The reality star’s goal was a new design, with improved shapes, color and overall balance; she wanted her top lip to hang more naturally and comfortably over her front teeth. “When Carole came in for her post-op, she said something great, ‘Nobody notices but everyone notices.’ I’ll tell you...
Page Six

Justin Timberlake praises Jessica Biel on 10-year anniversary: ‘Beautiful human’

Justin Timberlake wants to be with Jessica Biel until the end of time. The happy couple celebrated 10 years of marriage on Wednesday by posting a series of snaps from the last decade to Instagram. “10 years ain’t enough!” Timberlake 41, wrote alongside a carousel of pictures and videos. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” Biel, 40, re-shared the sentimental tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Ten years ❤️.” The post featured snapshots from the pair’s lavish date nights which included a romantic “Lady and the...
Page Six

Jessica Biel’s look for Justin Timberlake vow renewal nods to her wedding dress

When it came time to choose an outfit for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel went back to the designer of her wedding dress. The “Sinner” star, 40, marked her 10-year anniversary with the “SexyBack” singer, 41, on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a selection of photos of the couple from over the years — including one of the pair posing together in formalwear.
Page Six

The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Page Six

How Keanu Reeves surprised Jimmy Fallon for his birthday at LA haunt

There is no spoon…. Well, in this case, there was. “The Matrix” star Keanu Reeves surprised Jimmy Fallon with ice cream for his birthday at famed Beverly Hills haunt the Polo Lounge, we hear, before the stars sang a Beatles tune together for gobsmacked diners. Spies told Page Six that the New York City-based “Tonight Show” host was recently at the Beverly Hills Hotel eatery while in Los Angeles filming his other NBC show, “That’s My Jam.” That’s when Fallon and his pals noticed Reeves also dining at the old-school spot. A spy told Page Six: “Jimmy said ‘hi’ to [Reeves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Ricki Lake shows off sentimental tattoo in honor of her late ex-husband

Ricki Lake is paying homage to her late ex-husband, Christian Evans, with her first-ever tattoo. Lake, 54, appeared on “Good Morning Britain” Wednesday and talked about her sweetly sentimental ink. Located on her left forearm, the tattoo includes a sweet message Evans wrote for Lake, along with an...
Page Six

Adrienne Bailon reveals Raven-Symoné’s special role in surrogacy journey

Adrienne Bailon’s former “Cheetah Girls” co-star Raven-Symoné has a special connection to the new mom’s surrogacy journey. The Disney Channel stars were filming “Raven’s Home” when Bailon found out that she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby, the former “Real” co-host told Page Six while promoting her nursery reveal on Amazon Live. “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while...
Page Six

Tom Schwartz ‘shut down’ when James Kennedy outed Raquel Leviss hookup

Tom Schwartz felt really “awkward” when James Kennedy accused him of making out with Raquel Leviss live onstage at BravoCon last weeknd. “I kind of shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at the Soho House’s Patrón Tequila Pit Stop event in Austin on Friday. “I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.” Kennedy claimed Schwartz and Peter Madrigal kissed his ex-fiancée during BravoCon’s “WWHL: Charming House Rules” taping. After Kennedy’s allegation, Schwartz began blushing and slowly raised his hand to his face and tried to shield his...
AUSTIN, TX
Page Six

Kelly Ripa ‘wouldn’t have done’ ‘Live’ with Regis if she knew about drama

Kelly Ripa would rethink co-hosting “Live” with Regis Philbin if she knew about the ABC show’s behind-the-scenes drama. “I wouldn’t have done it. No,” the “Live Wire” author said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast when asked about working with Regis Philbin from 2001 to 2011. “If I had known [about the show’s issues] going in, I wouldn’t have done it. And how sad for me,” she continued. “Luckily, ignorance is bliss.” Ripa explained that she “didn’t know that there was so much fighting between” Philbin and the network when she started the job. “I was hyper-sensitive to the...
Page Six

Tori Spelling on once-rocky relationship with mom Candy: It’s ‘next level’

It’s a “Stori” book ending. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared that her relationship with her mom, Candy Spelling, keeps getting better and better. Tori revealed that the pair have “had a good relationship… it’s like next level right now. I’m really really happy.” The mom of five explained that their mutual friend, “Million Dollar Listing” alum Josh Flagg, helped bring about the reconciliation. “I hadn’t seen her since before COVID,” Tori, 49, said. “And then Josh was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do a family dinner at her place.’ So we went and had a...
Page Six

Mandy Moore gives birth, welcomes second baby boy with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is a mom — again! The actress, 38, gave birth on Friday to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby boy, Oscar Bennett. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” both Moore and Goldsmith announced in a joint Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!” In the post, the actress looked radiant...
Page Six

Kyle Richards ‘of course’ regrets having sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim on ‘RHOBH’

Kyle Richards wishes her sisters had not joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In an interview with Page Six on Friday, Kyle said she “of course” regrets having Kim Richards co-star with her in Seasons 1 through 5 and Kathy Hilton tag along as a “friend” for Seasons 11 and 12 — the latter of which has been particularly “taxing” on the siblings’ relationship. In fact, Kyle, 53, exclusively told us she’s dreading having to relive the upcoming third part of the Season 12 reunion so much that she’d “rather watch ‘The Exorcist’ on repeat.” “It was really bad for me. It...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Lisa Rinna reveals she threw Garcelle’s book in trash — not Erika Jayne

At least she’s being honest! Lisa Rinna revealed during the second part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion that she — not Erika Jayne — tossed co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir in the garbage back in April. The topic came up Wednesday night when Andy Cohen asked Jayne if she at least “skimmed for mentions” of herself in “Love Me As I Am” before throwing it out and posting a video of the scene to her Instagram Story. Silently, the “Pretty Mess” singer pursed her lips and looked over at her bestie, Rinna, who was seated to her right. “Well,” Rinna...
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy