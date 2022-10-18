ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rizzo honors late husband Bob Saget with martini tattoo

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 3 days ago
Kelly Rizzo is remembering late husband Bob Saget. eatravelrock/Instagram

Cheers to Bob Saget.

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband with a new tattoo of a martini glass on her wrist.

“My tattoo for Bob. He loved his martinis so much,” Rizzo, 43, captioned a photo of the delicate ink, done by tattoo artist Rick Coury.

The design was actually done at John Mayer’s birthday party over the weekend, according to People, though it’s unclear if other guests got tattoos (dedicated to Saget or otherwise).

Mayer was particularly close with Saget, sharing in a June Netflix special dedicated to the former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host that he “cried like a baby” after having a dream about the star.

Immediately following Saget’s death, Mayer paid for a private plane to fly his body home to California from Florida, drove the late comic’s car home from the airport and designed and sold sweatshirts in his honor, with proceeds going to Saget’s Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Rizzo showed off her new martini tattoo in honor of Saget’s favorite cocktail.

In July, Rizzo marked six months since the “Full House” star was found dead in his Florida hotel room, posting an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever,” she wrote, in part.

“We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.”

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room after suffering head trauma in January 2022. eatravelrock/Instagram
Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., as “the result of blunt head trauma.” He suffered multiple fractures to his skull before his death, which was ruled an accident, according to his autopsy.

Rizzo and Saget wed in 2018.

Page Six

