Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Waterproof your device when taking a dunk with these top phone pouches
Every year, countless cell phones are lost to water damage, whether it is a dunk in the pool or a drop in a lake. There used to be nothing we could do about it, but that has all changed with waterproof phone pouches. However, before you take your phone swimming, you need to make sure you have the very best waterproof phone pouch to protect your phone.
ZDNet
With iOS 16.1, iPhone owners can use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch
Apple has said that with its big iOS 16.1 update it's making the Apple Fitness+ service available to all iPhone users – even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ subscriptions feature over 3,000 workouts and meditations at a cost of $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The subscription is available in 21 countries.
ZDNet
Level Lock+ is the latest smart lock to support Apple Home Key
You may have seen photos or videos of the Level Lock+ over the last week and been surprised that more information about the lock wasn't readily available on the Level website. But today, that changes. Level on Friday officially announced the Level Lock+, only the second smart lock (that I...
ZDNet
Apple deal: Save $200 on the M1 MacBook Air right now
It's no secret that Apple makes high-quality computers. If you've been eyeing a new laptop, you can get a great discount on a MacBook Air right now. Save $200 and pick up the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip on Amazon for $799 today. Apple product deals are rare, but...
ZDNet
I've been thinking about Apple's AR/VR headset, and I just don't believe it
Apple is getting ready to release an AR/VR head-mounted display sometime in 2023. We know this truth to be self-evident because the tech press has said so. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple prognosticator par-excellence, tells us that Apple has filed trademark applications for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor." According to an August 28, 2022 article, Gurman claims, "The company is aiming to release its first mixed-reality headset at the high end of the market in 2023."
ZDNet
How to improve your Windows laptop's battery life
Can you make it through an entire workday without having to recharge your laptop battery. Laptop makers want you to think so. That's why so many brag that their models should get 8 hours of battery life. But no matter how carefully you shop for a new Windows laptop, you're not going to get anything close to that.
ZDNet
Google Messages will finally let you react with emojis to iPhone texts - but there's a catch
On Thursday, Google announced updates to its Messages app to better facilitate the way Android users interact with their messages and modernize their texting experiences. The updates include automatic suggestions that help keep your texts and meetings in order, as well as updates to the actual UI. At the Made...
ZDNet
Belkin's iPhone-as-a-Mac-webcam accessory is now available
On Tuesday, Belkin officially launched its MagSafe accessory that was prominently featured in the WWDC 2022 announcement of MacOS Ventura in June. Designed for Ventura's Continuity Camera feature that gives Apple users the ability to double their iPhone as a webcam on MacBook laptops, Belkin's MagSafe mount makes that much easier. It also means Apple's official launch of Ventura is likely just around the corner.
ZDNet
Want to ditch Windows? Windowsfx may be the ideal Linux distribution for you
For many, Windows is the only desktop operating system they've ever used. For them, there's a familiarity that makes dealing with the usual troubles associated with Windows (random restarts for updates, failed drivers, and insecurities) tolerable. But what if I told you there was an alternative? There is, and it's...
ZDNet
Tired of weight loss ads? Google offers more control over the ads you see
Google on Thursday began rolling out a new tool that gives users more control over the ads they see when using Google products -- without hampering the way products like Google Search, Discover, and YouTube actually work. My Ad Center, among other things, lets users block whole categories of ads they're not interested in, including topics like weight loss, gambling, and dating.
ZDNet
Chrome brings multi-tasking features to Android tablets, including Pixel Tablet
Google has updated Chrome for Android with special features to make it easier to multitask on Android tablets and on its forthcoming Pixel Tablet. Chrome is gaining a new side-by-side option to make it easier to find the right tab when multiple ones are in use. There's an auto-scroll back feature for quick access to the previous tab.
ZDNet
HP ZBook Studio G9 review: A premium mobile workstation with multiple graphics options
HP's ZBook Studio G9 is not a laptop for the generalist user. With a US starting price of around $2,500, it includes up to a 12th generation Intel Core i9 H series processor, a 4K 16-inch screen, up to 4TB of SSD storage and high-end discrete Nvidia graphics. With all this packed into a reasonably portable form factor and good battery life, is the ZBook Studio G9 the ideal companion for creative users?
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
ZDNet
How to keep your MacBook Pro looking like new
No matter how careful you are with your shiny new MacBook Pro, it's going to inevitably start collecting scratches and dents. Some people look at these blemishes as proud battle scars, while others like to keep their hardware looking as pristine as possible for as long as possible. Featured reviews.
ZDNet
Battery-draining Android apps with 20 million downloads pulled from the Google Play Store
Sixteen Android apps downloaded by a combined total of over 20 million users have been removed from the Google Play store after it was discovered they contained malware which uses up data and drains batteries. The malware has been discovered by cybersecurity researchers at McAfee who reported them to Google....
ZDNet
Pico debuts an enterprise-specific version of its Pico 4 headset
Pico is a company we've been hearing more and more about in the Metaverse and VR spaces lately. Despite having almost no presence in the US just yet, its recent purchase by TikTok owner ByteDance has rocketed the resources the company has on hand to the point where it could pose a real threat to Meta's hardware ambitions.
ZDNet
Android apps on Windows: Microsoft's project takes another big step forwards
Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 that addresses more gaps in cross-system support. This update to WSA, version 2209.40000.26.0, brings improvements to camera support, clipboard stability, multi-threaded performance, security for graphic streaming, and package launches. It also introduces security updates to the...
ZDNet
5 quick tips for better Android phone security right now
Attention, all Android phone users: Keeping your phone secure is important. These days, it's sadly easy for malicious hackers to drain your bank account or steal your data. Keeping up with your security practices on the front end makes it a lot less likely you'll have to spend time, energy, and maybe even money after you run into trouble.
ZDNet
How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 14 can take some absolutely amazing macro photos. You can get in super close and capture incredible detail in the subject, details that the eye just doesn't notice. The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the Ultra Wide camera to take macro photos, and this camera allows you to get in super close – as close as 2 centimeters – to the subject of your shot.
ZDNet
This tiny car charger will charge your laptop, tablet, and smartphone
If you spend time in a car, then having a charger that can keep your devices batteries topped up is essential. The problem is, there are a lot of car chargers out there that promise a lot more than they can deliver. There are three things I look for from...
Comments / 0