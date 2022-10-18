ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Popculture

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
SheKnows

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Massive Real Estate Portfolio Might Be a Hot Topic in Their Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen definitely aren’t seeing eye-to-eye right now, and with both of them retaining divorce lawyers — it could mean the end of the high-powered couple. While they likely had a prenuptial agreement in place ahead of their wedding, there is one major asset that could be a hot topic if they decide to officially split: their real estate portfolio.
Popculture

Tom Brady Has Strong Response to Reports of Retiring From NFL Before Season Ends

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL before but made the decision to come back. And with everything going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on and off the field, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reported that Brady could retire before this season ends to an end. On Thursday, Brady spoke to reporters and was asked about him going into retirement in the foreseeable future.
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Visits Holistic Healer For SECOND TIME — As Tom Brady Divorce Talk Continues To Swirl

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding the state of Gisele Bündchen’s 13-year marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady, it seems the former is already looking for a fresh start. On Friday, October 7, Bündchen was spotted making yet another visit to the Miami, Fla. office of Ayurvedic physician Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle. The supermodel kept it cool and casual during her trip to the healer, pairing a white t-shirt with bright blue joggers and white sandals as she toted an Amazon box through Wieruszewska Lierle’s painted door. Bündchen completed the look with a blue shoulder bag, a pair of wire-framed...
Popculture

Three-Time All-Pro NFL Running Back Says Career Is 'Most Definitely' Over

Todd Gurley went to Twitter this week to thank several NFL running backs, which led to some people believing that he is about to announce his retirement. The former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back spoke to Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network on Friday and didn't make his official retirement announcement, However, Gurley said his football career is over.
FanSided

Is Bailey Zappe the Patriots’ real successor to Tom Brady?

The New England Patriots are back to .500 in the tough AFC East, and they’ve done it without Mac Jones. Do we have a QB controversy brewing in Foxboro?. Listen, is Bailey Zappe perfect? Certainly not. In Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback made plenty of mistakes. There were underthrown passes, overthrown passes, and it looked on one play as if he was trying to get DeVante Parker killed over the middle of the field. Yes, Zappe got plenty of help from Rhamondre Stevenson and the defense in Sunday’s win, but he also executed the offensive gameplan efficiently and mostly mistake-free.
