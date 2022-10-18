ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Louisville City Council hears more about Orchard Park developments

By The Repository
 3 days ago
Louisville City Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Held a public hearing on the Orchard Park development.

DISCUSSION: Representatives of Maxsam Investments of Blacklick, Ohio, including owner Anthony Giuliani and engineer John Walsh, attended council and advised that the performance bonds for the project have been approved. No comments were made at the public hearing. Maxsam has proposed building a housing development along Peach Street and Broadway Avenue NE.

Council approved the final reading of two ordinances dealing with the acceptance of the plats following the public hearing.

OTHER ACTION

  • Agreed to request the owner to attend a hearing in council chambers on the issuance of a liquor permit to the new Dollar General store at 215 Enterprise Circle.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Constitution Center, 1022 W. Main St.

David Scheurer

