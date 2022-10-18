Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday.

At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in the area of U.S. Hwy 17 South and MLK, Jr. Blvd.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a black male, later identified as Shalamar Deshaw Moore, had been shot and was later declared deceased.

Upon further investigation, the location of the incident was determined to be, 525 9th Street.

The scene was secured by Bartow Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation and a suspect was subsequently arrested by PCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when more details are released.

